AP International

7-year-old seriously wounded in London drive-by shooting

by The Associated Press - 01/15/23 8:56 AM ET
A police forensics officer works near to the scene of a suspected drive-by shooting, in north London, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Reports say at least four people were injured. (James Manning/PA via AP)

A drive-by shooting in central London wounded two children and four women, police said Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called Saturday afternoon to a church in the Euston area where a private memorial service was taking place. Police believe gunmen fired shotgun pellets from a moving car outside the church.

“People came here to attend a funeral, to be with friends and loved ones and mourn together. Instead, they were the victims of a senseless act of violence,” police superintendent Jack Rowlands said.

A 7-year-old girl remained hospitalized Sunday with life-threatening injuries, and a 12-year-old girl sustained a leg injury, the police department said.

The Rev. Jeremy Trood told the BBC he heard a bang and people “sheltered in the church until the police said they can leave.”

Shootings in London are uncommon. Mayor Sadiq Khan described Saturday’s daytime attack as a “deeply distressing incident.”

Police said an investigation was underway.

