trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

A Croatian firefighter has died in a storm that swept the Balkans, bringing the toll to 6 dead

by AP - 07/20/23 5:10 AM ET
by AP - 07/20/23 5:10 AM ET
Firefighters remove fallen tree branches from damaged parked car after a powerful storm, in Zagreb, Croatia, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. A powerful storm with strong winds and heavy rain hit Croatia and Slovenia on Wednesday, killing at least three people and injuring several others. (AP Photo)
Firefighters remove fallen tree branches from damaged parked car after a powerful storm, in Zagreb, Croatia, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. A powerful storm with strong winds and heavy rain hit Croatia and Slovenia on Wednesday, killing at least three people and injuring several others. (AP Photo)

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A Croatian firefighter has died during a deadly storm that swept the Balkans after a heatwave, brining the death toll to six, officials said Thursday.

Emergency services in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Serbia scrambled Thursday to restore electricity and clear the debris left over after Wednesday’s chaos.

Meteorologists said the storm was extremely powerful as it was formed after a string of very hot days. Experts say extreme weather conditions are likely fueled by climate change.

Elsewhere in Europe, a continuing heat wave caused wildfires and public health warnings.

Throughout the Balkan region, authorities reported hundreds of injured, including some seriously, from fallen trees, roof parts or other object blown off by the swirling winds.

The firefighter in the eastern Croatian town of Tovarnik died “tragically’ during the storm, the his unit said, revealing no other details.

Three more people died on Wednesday in Croatia, one in Slovenia and one in Bosnia. Serbia’s police said emergency crews saved 40 people and put out 20 fires caused by thunder and lightning.

Tens of thousands of people also have been left without electricity in Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia. The town of Sremska Mitrovica, in northwestern Serbia, imposed emergency measures, saying the damage is huge, including damaged roof over the surgical wing in the local hospital.

Emergency measures are usually declared for floods or similar natural disasters to enable local authorities to draw more funds and people during a crisis situation.

Authorities have warned that more storms are possible in the next few days before the next wave of very hot weather begins.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
  2. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  3. GOP senators say Manchin bid would boost Trump, hurt Biden 
  4. The Hill’s Morning Report — GOP pauses to gauge Trump’s legal jeopardy
  5. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  6. Greene displays sexual images of Hunter Biden at IRS whistleblower hearing
  7. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  8. Florida Board of Education approves controversial standards for teaching Black ...
  9. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  10. Gaetz says he’ll offer bill to defund Jack Smith investigations of Trump
  11. GOP senators hold back on defending Trump as he faces new indictment 
  12. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  13. Senate takes up controversial defense bill after House brawl
  14. Julie Johnson may make history as first openly LGBTQ lawmaker from South
  15. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  16. ‘UPS dug their heels in’: Teamsters UPS strike plans emerge, could affect ...
  17. Greene stirs Hunter Biden controversy as parties battle at IRS whistleblower ...
  18. Watch live: House Oversight Committee convenes hearing on IRS ...
Load more