trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

A US military drone crashes in Polish woodland during training

by AP - 07/21/23 5:45 AM ET
by AP - 07/21/23 5:45 AM ET

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A U.S. military drone has crashed in the woods in southwestern Poland after contact was lost during training, Poland’s Defense Ministry said Friday.

The ministry said that no one was hurt and there was no damage from the incident on Thursday afternoon.

Polish media reported that an eyewitness saw an object crashing in the woods near the village of Trzebien and notified the fire brigade. The military were already there when the firefighters arrived, Piotr Pilarczyk, spokesman for the national fire command told Polish state news agency PAP.

Pilarczyk said there were no explosions when the object, which had a wing span of about 8 meters (26 feet), crashed.

In an email, the ministry told The Associated Press that the drone had collected by the U.S. side.

Poland’s defense is on alert as neighboring Ukraine is fighting an all-out war against Russia’s military aggression. Trainers from several NATO member countries, including the UK, Canada, and Norway have been working with Ukrainian forces in Poland.

About 10,500 U.S. troops are stationed at various locations in Poland.

Two Polish men died in November when a missile fired by Ukraine air defense strayed into eastern Poland. Another stray missile violated Poland’s airspace in December and was found in the woods in April.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Hunter Biden’s attorney files ethics complaint against Marjorie Taylor Greene ...
  2. Missouri Supreme Court orders attorney general to let abortion ballot ...
  3. JFK’s grandson calls RFK Jr.’s White House bid ‘an ...
  4. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  5. Republicans rush to defend Jason Aldean and ‘Try That in a Small Town’
  6. Michael Cohen settles lawsuit against Trump Org just ahead of trial
  7. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  8. Republicans release FBI form with unverified Biden-Burisma allegations
  9. Alabama carries out first execution since pause after Supreme Court declines to ...
  10. Trump campaign celebrates judge’s ruling on court date for documents case
  11. Texas A&M president resigns over hiring controversy around Black editor
  12. UPS strike would trigger pandemic-era supply chain issues, expert says
  13. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
  14. Trump target letter hints at surprise approach from prosecutors 
  15. The Hill’s Morning Report — Grassley defies FBI with Biden-focused clash
  16. Putin’s purge of allies shows he came closer to being toppled than anyone ...
  17. How Jimmy Carter has changed the conversation around hospice
  18. Biden administration joins Manchin, GOP whip in backing pipeline at Supreme ...
Load more