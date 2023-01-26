trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Andrew Tate appears for day two of forensic device searches

by ANDREEA ALEXANDRU and STEPHEN McGRATH, Associated Press - 01/26/23 4:14 AM ET
by ANDREEA ALEXANDRU and STEPHEN McGRATH, Associated Press - 01/26/23 4:14 AM ET
Andrew Tate
Police officers escort Andrew Tate, right, handcuffed to his brother Tristan, outside the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) where prosecutors examine electronic equipment confiscated during the investigation in their case, in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Divisive influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, are held on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andrew Tate, the influential internet personality who is detained in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, appeared at prosecutors’ offices on Thursday for a second day as forensic examinations continue of digital devices that have been confiscated in the case, an official said.

Tate, 36, a dual British-U.S. citizen who has nearly 5 million followers on Twitter, was initially detained in late December in Romania’s capital, Bucharest. His brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women are also detained in the same case.

The Tates arrived Thursday morning handcuffed together as they were escorted by law enforcement officials into the Bucharest offices of DIICOT, Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, where devices such as mobile phones and laptops are being searched by specialists for further evidence.

Ramona Bolla, a DIICOT spokesperson, confirmed to The Associated Press that the forensic searches of the digital devices were continuing Thursday because there are “multiple devices” seized in the case and it will take time to go through them all.

As the brothers arrived at the DIICOT offices, Tristan Tate told reporters: “What evidence is there? … There is none, that should be the story, please cover that story. The police have fabricated the evidence. There is no evidence. There is no victim.”

Andrew Tate had told reporters as he left Wednesday, that “there is no evidence in my file, because I’ve done nothing wrong.”

Both brothers will remain in detention until late February after a judge on Friday granted prosecutors’ request to extend for a second time their detention by 30 days.

An online petition launched on Jan. 22 to “free Andrew and Tristan Tate from unjust imprisonment” alleges that “the Judiciary, Prosecutor and DIICOT have acted unfairly in their detention of the Tate brothers.” It has so far garnered 52,000 signatures. Andrew Tate’s Twitter following has increased by at least several hundred thousand since he was arrested in December.

Andrew Tate, a former professional kickboxer who has reportedly lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

After the Tates and the two women were arrested, DIICOT said in a statement that it had identified six victims in the human trafficking case who were subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and were sexually exploited by the members of the alleged crime group.

The agency said victims were lured with pretenses of love, and later intimidated, kept under surveillance and subjected to other control tactics while being coerced into engaging in pornographic acts for substantial financial gains.

Earlier in January, Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest where they towed away a fleet of luxury cars that included a blue Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari and a Porsche. They reported seizing assets worth an estimated $3.9 million.

Prosecutors have said that if they can prove the owners gained money through illicit activities such as human trafficking, the assets would be used to cover the expenses of the investigation and to compensate victims. Tate also unsuccessfully appealed the asset seizure.

___

McGrath reported from Sighisoara, Romania.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US will send Ukraine more modern version of Abrams tank
  2. McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
  3. California seeks disbarment of Eastman following Trump memo
  4. Santos loans deepen questions around campaign finances
  5. 3-month-old conjoined twins separated in historic surgery at Texas hospital
  6. Lawmakers submit more than 140 amendments as House opens process for first time ...
  7. Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
  8. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  9. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  10. Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at ...
  11. McHenry says McCarthy would not be Speaker if Rogers wasn’t pulled back
  12. DeSantis wades into RNC race: ‘I like what Harmeet Dhillon has said’
  13. Illinois governor slams DeSantis’s decision to block AP course
  14. Trump’s typical social posts could push up against Meta’s rules
  15. These are the worst US states to drive in, report says
  16. 2024 will mark 20 years since Republicans last won the popular vote. Can they ...
  17. Memphis braces for release of video footage in Tyre Nichols beating
  18. NJ Democrat rips return of indoor smoking to House 
Load more

Video

See all Video