trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

At least 24 people have died in a bus crash in central Morocco, authorities say

by AP - 08/06/23 12:55 PM ET
by AP - 08/06/23 12:55 PM ET

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — At least 24 people died in a bus crash Sunday in the province of Azilal in central Morocco, marking one of the deadliest such accidents in recent years in the country.

According to local authorities, cited by Morocco’s official news agency MAP, the accident happened when a minibus carrying passengers overturned at a curve while en route to the weekly market in the small town of Demnate, in central Morocco.

Authorities, along with the Royal Gendarmerie and Civil Protection, mobilized to the scene to begin rescue operations.

An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the accident.

A bus crash in August last year left 23 people dead east of Casablanca.

In 2015, a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a bus carrying a delegation of young athletes in southern Morocco on Friday killed 33 people.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Bill Barr says he’s willing to testify against Trump at Jan. 6 trial
  2. Pence confirms he took notes on Trump about overturning election
  3. Under pressure in Ukraine, Putin lashes out at US in Syria
  4. Trump targets judge in Jan. 6 case, says legal team will ask for ‘recusal’
  5. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  6. Trump attorney spars with CBS host over election wins and losses
  7. Massive storms expected to hit Midwest and Northeast
  8. Even lies are protected speech: New Trump indictment bulldozes the First ...
  9. DeSantis’s biggest donor cuts off funds, demands moderate shift
  10. Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from bank accounts 
  11. GOP Rep. Chip Roy threatens to defund DOJ, DHS
  12. DOJ prosecutors request protective order after Trump arraignment, citing social ...
  13. Senate forces Biden into personnel standstill ahead of 2024
  14. Lawsuit filed to stop new student loan income-driven repayment plan
  15. Democrats worry young people souring on party
  16. Fox News to Trump: Show up for the debate
  17. Newsom spokesperson slams DeSantis debate counteroffer as a ‘joke’
  18. Tim Scott questions constitutionality of 2024 opponents’ promises to end ...
Load more