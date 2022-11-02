trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

AU envoy: Ethiopia’s warring sides agree to stop hostilities

by MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and CARA ANNA, Associated Press - 11/02/22 12:18 PM ET
by MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and CARA ANNA, Associated Press - 11/02/22 12:18 PM ET

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — An African Union special envoy says Ethiopia’s warring sides have formally agreed to a cessation of hostilities in the 2-year conflict.

Former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanjo, in the first briefing on the peace talks, also says Ethiopia’s government and Tigray authorities have agreed on “orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament” along with “restoration of law and order,” “restoration of services” and “unhindered access to humanitarian supplies.”

Wednesday’s briefing in South Africa is ongoing with comments from the warring sides.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Arizona Senate, governor’s races ...
  2. Newsom: Democrats getting ...
  3. Jury shown Weisselberg lease signed ...
  4. Fetterman has path to victory one ...
  5. Is a 25th Amendment removal in Joe ...
  6. Hochul widens lead over Zeldin in New ...
  7. GOP gains in deep-blue New York’s ...
  8. GOP bracing for Trump indictment soon ...
  9. Biden to give speech on threats to ...
  10. Coming: Totally predictable, utterly ...
  11. Conspiracy theories aided by ...
  12. Musk tells people upset about Twitter ...
  13. Judge restricts activities of group ...
  14. Here’s why the Fed’s next big ...
  15. Mortgage rates fall for first time in ...
  16. Biden rips GOP over Paul Pelosi jokes
  17. The seven people with most at stake ...
  18. How the impending red wave could ...
Load more

Video

See all Video