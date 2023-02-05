trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Avalanches kill 9 in Italy, Austria as heavy snow hits Alps

by The Associated Press - 02/05/23 7:20 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/05/23 7:20 PM ET

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Nine people died in avalanches in Austria and Italy over the weekend as heavy snow and school holidays drew skiers into the Alps, with some of the victims dying after skiing in unmarked areas despite warnings of elevated avalanche risk, police said.

On Sunday a snow plow driver in East Tirol in Austria was recovered dead after being swept away. In Oetztal a 32-year-old Chinese skier died, while in Zillertal a 17-year old male from New Zealand was buried and in Kleinwalsertal a 55-year-old German man missing since Friday was found dead.

More than a dozen avalanches were reported in the Tirol region of Austria alone and authorities had set the warning level at four on a scale of five and urged caution.

A 31-year-old German woman was killed Saturday in the South Tirol region of Italy when a snowmass broke loose at 2,200 meters (7,200 feet) near the Limo Pass some 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of Bolzano, the dpa news agency reported. Rescue efforts were complicated by 120-kilometer-per-hour (75-mile-per-hour) winds; her body was recovered from under 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) of snow. Another woman skiing with her was freed from the snow unharmed.

Other victims Saturday included a 29-year-old ski guide and his 33-year-old male guest who were skiing away from prepared ski runs when a snowboarder set off an avalanche above them in St. Anton in Austria. And in Kaunertal a 62-year old man was killed by another snowslide.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene calls for probe into why Trump was unaware of previous Chinese balloons
  2. What we know about Chinese balloon sightings during Trump presidency
  3. White House wants to ‘exploit’ what it can recover from China balloon
  4. DeSantis wants a ‘core curriculum.’ That idea is college kryptonite.
  5. Trump, Christie exchange fire after gloomy 2024 prediction
  6. AMC Theatres rolls out ticket pricing based on seat location 
  7. GOP critic dials up pressure on McConnell: ‘Tired of caving’
  8. America’s distrust of Washington is a five-alarm political crisis
  9. Chinese balloons flew over US three times during Trump administration: officials
  10. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  11. Hundreds of food products recalled due to Listeria concerns
  12. Julián Castro: Latest Trump-Biden poll ‘should be worrisome’ for Democrats
  13. Five ways a federal debt default could hurt Americans
  14. Most in new poll say Biden hasn’t achieved much in first two years 
  15. Watch live: White House press briefing
  16. New study ranks best places to live in America
  17. Mary Miller to skip Biden’s State of the Union
  18. Why the earthquake in Turkey, Syria was so devastating
Load more

Video

See all Video