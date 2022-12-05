trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Belarus opposition figure returned to prison after surgery

by The Associated Press - 12/05/22 12:27 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/05/22 12:27 PM ET

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent member of the Belarusian opposition serving an 11-year prison sentence for helping stage anti-government protests, was taken back to prison after undergoing an operation for a perforated ulcer, her father said Monday.

Alexander Kolesnikov was able to visit his daughter for about 10 minutes and found her weak but “her mood is good and she even tried to smile,” he told The Associated Press.

Kolesnikova, 40, has been in custody since September 2020 when she tore up her passport at the border to prevent her forced expulsion from Belarus amid massive protests challenging the reelection of the country’s authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko.

She was convicted in September 2021 on charges of conspiring to seize power, creating an extremist organization and calling for action that threatened the security of the state.

Belarus was shaken by massive protests after the disputed August 2020 re-election of Lukashenko, which the opposition and the West denounced as a rigged sham. Authorities responded to the demonstrations with a massive crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police.

Kolesnikova helped coordinate opposition protests and resisted authorities’ attempts to force her to leave the country. When officers of the Belarusian security agency drove her to the border with Ukraine in September 2020 to forcibly expel her, she ripped up her passport and walked back into Belarus to face arrest.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
  2. Here’s who is on Time’s 2022 Person of the Year shortlist
  3. Pelosi, Democrats seek string of victories in final days
  4. Senate GOP skeptical on McCarthy
  5. Rail workers warn of exodus after Congress forces through deal
  6. Trump insists he doesn’t want to ‘terminate’ Constitution
  7. Alito jokes about Black kids in KKK outfits during Supreme Court argument 
  8. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  9. What the data actually say about assault weapons
  10. Former Trump campaign legal adviser announces challenge to Ronna McDaniel for ...
  11. Thune: Trump call to terminate Constitution a ‘golden opportunity’ for 2024 ...
  12. Senate GOP pans Trump call to terminate Constitution
  13. Why Democrats are so optimistic about winning the Georgia Senate runoff
  14. Supreme Court declines to take up 2020 case against Dominion, Facebook
  15. Six pledges McCarthy has made for a GOP House as he aims for Speakership
  16. Attack on North Carolina substation spotlights electric grid’s vulnerability ...
  17. Juan Williams: Show me Trump’s taxes
  18. Chris Christie jokes Georgia’s Brian Kemp ‘first human being who ever ...
Load more

Video

See all Video