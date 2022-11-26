trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Belarus’ top diplomat, ally to president, dies at 64

by The Associated Press - 11/26/22 9:26 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/26/22 9:26 AM ET
Vladimir Makei
FILE – Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei gestures while speaking during his annual news conference in Kyiv, Belarus, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, a close ally of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, has died at age 64, the state news agency Belta reported Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. No cause of death was stated. (AP Photo, File)

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, a close ally of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, has died at age 64, the state news agency Belta reported Saturday.

No cause of death was given.

Prior to becoming foreign minister in 2012, Makei was Lukashenko’s chief of staff.

During his tenure, Belarus came under repeated criticism from the West for an increasingly harsh suppression of the opposition, for dubious elections and for allowing Russian troops to be based there during the war in Ukraine.

In September, he defended Belarus’ position to the United Nations Security Council.

“Belarus is referred to as an ‘accomplice of the aggressor’ or even a party to the conflict. We have said and continue to say: Belarus has never advocated the war. But we are not traitors either! We have allied commitments, and we are strictly following and will follow the spirit and letter of international treaties to which we are parties,” he said.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  2. The Memo: Democrats pine for Trump as GOP nominee
  3. Defeated Arizona hopeful Kari Lake sues Maricopa County election officials
  4. The great American ‘homewashing’ is happening under our noses
  5. Democrats should nominate a Republican successor to Pelosi
  6. Congress should end the war in Ukraine by withdrawing from NATO
  7. What to know about the pause on student debt relief
  8. DeSantis faces hurdles despite 2024 momentum
  9. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  10. Christie slams Trump’s ‘awful lack of judgment’ for Fuentes, Ye meeting
  11. Chasten Buttigieg responds to Tucker Carlson over claim husband ...
  12. Bolton: Trump’s ‘act is old and tired now’
  13. White House preps for potential post-midterms staff turnover
  14. Walmart shooter bought gun just hours before shooting: officials
  15. Five crucial questions as Russia-Ukraine war enters winter
  16. White House resists declaring emergency as flu, viruses surge in children
  17. WHIP LIST: McCarthy searches for 218 GOP Speakership votes
  18. Musk says he would support DeSantis in 2024
Load more

Video

See all Video