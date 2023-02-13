trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Berlusconi blames Ukraine war on Zelenskyy, chafes Meloni

by COLLEEN BARRY, Associated Press - 02/13/23 7:45 AM ET
by COLLEEN BARRY, Associated Press - 02/13/23 7:45 AM ET
FILE – Forza Italia’s president Silvio Berlusconi waves, center, flanked by The League leader Matteo Salvini, right, and Senator Licia Ronzulli, left, as they arrive at the Quirinale Presidential Palace after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella as part of a round of consultations with party leaders to try and form a new government, in Rome, on Oct. 21, 2022. Former Premier Berlusconi has once again put himself at odds with Premier Giorgia Meloni, whose coalition government his party supports, by openly criticizing her for meeting with Ukraine’s leader, whom he blames for the year-old Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has blamed Ukraine’s president for Russia’s invasion, again putting him at odds with Premier Giorgia Meloni’s support for Kyiv.

Berlusconi, whose party is part of Meloni’s right-wing coalition government, is a long-time friend and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said the war in Ukraine “would have never happened” had Zelenskyy “ceased attacking the two autonomous republics of Donbass.”

Berlusconi said he judged Zelenskyy’s behavior “very, very negatively.” He also criticized Meloni for meeting with Zelenskyy, telling reporters Sunday that he wouldn’t have done the same if he were premier.

The comments drew a quick rebuttal from Meloni’s office, which said that “the government’s support for Ukraine is solid and unwavering.’’ Her office said support for Ukraine is clear in both government policy and in parliament, manifesting itself in weapons deliveries to Ukrainian forces.

Meloni met with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of a summit in Brussels last week, and she plans to travel to Ukraine before the year anniversary of the war.

Meloni has previously warned Berlusconi over his friendship with Putin, and has asserted a strong pro-NATO, pro-European position on Russia’s war in Ukraine. The last warning came after Berlusconi boasted of having re-established contact with Putin and exchanged gifts of vodka and wine on his 86th birthday in September.

In his latest remarks, Berlusconi said that U.S. President Joe Biden could help bring an end to the fighting by offering Zelenskyy trillions in dollars in rebuilding funds, similar to the Marshall Plan that rebuilt Europe after World War II.

“Only something like that will convince this gentleman to agree to a cease-fire,” Berlusconi said.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  2. Trump bashes Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance
  3. What we know and don’t know about the latest objects shot down by the US
  4. Lawyer says Trump used ‘Classified Evening Summary’ empty folder to block ...
  5. China’s spy balloon: What really happened?
  6. Watch live: White House press briefing
  7. Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big ...
  8. White House: No signs of ‘aliens or extraterrestrial activity’ with ...
  9. Weaponization? Democrats gear up a response machine to GOP
  10. Black National Anthem performed at Super Bowl for first time
  11. Former NORAD official: Adversaries might be testing our systems with aerial ...
  12. Georgia judge orders limited release of grand jury report on Trump election ...
  13. House GOP grapples with disagreement over border and immigration legislation
  14. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Washington’s questions deepen after more ...
  15. Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons
  16. Fewer Americans satisfied with level of immigration in US: Gallup
  17. College Board accuses Florida education department of slander
  18. Haley makes risky bet as she prepares to take on Trump
Load more

Video

See all Video