trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Biden adviser says US is pressing for the release of reporter who has spent 100 days in Russian jail

by AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press - 07/07/23 3:50 PM ET
by AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press - 07/07/23 3:50 PM ET
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday said the U.S. has been in contact with Russian officials to press for the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as Friday marked the 100th day of the journalist being detained by the Russian government.

Sullivan said he also spoke with Gershkovich’s family representatives and Wall Street Journal officials on Friday about the status of the case and the administration’s efforts to win the reporter’s release.

The Kremlin earlier this week suggested that it was open to a possible prisoner exchange that could involve Gershkovich, but it underscored that such talks must be held out of the public eye.

“I do not want to give false hope,” Sullivan told reporters. “What the Kremlin said earlier this week is correct. There have been discussions. But those discussions have not produced a clear pathway to a resolution, and so I cannot stand here today and tell you that we have a clear answer to how we are going to get Evan home.”

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow, Lynne Tracy, on Monday was allowed to visit Gershkovich for the first time since April.

Gershkovich was arrested on espionage charges in the city of Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip. He is being held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, notorious for its harsh conditions. A Moscow court last week upheld a ruling to keep him in custody until Aug. 30.

Gershkovich and his employer deny the allegations, and the U.S. government has declared him to be wrongfully detained. His arrest rattled journalists in Russia. Authorities there have not provided any evidence to support the espionage charges.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated the U.S. stance that the detention of Gershkovich was baseless. She reiterated the administration’s call for the immediate release of Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, a Marine Corps veteran who has been detained in Russia on espionage charges for four years.

“Our message to Evan and Paul is this: Keep the faith. We won’t stop until you are home,” Jean-Pierre said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  2. Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate
  3. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  4. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  5. Special counsel digging into Oval Office meeting in final days of Trump ...
  6. Prosecutors in Trump Mar-a-Lago case facing threats, harassment: report
  7. DeSantis blames media for sagging poll numbers: ‘They’re going after me’
  8. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  9. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  10. Controversy surrounds US decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine
  11. DC Bar panel recommends Giuliani be disbarred
  12. Jan. 6 lawyer to CNN’s Abby Phillip: ‘I know this stuff better than you’
  13. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  14. Bench trial set for two Oath Keepers, an ex-actor and ex-Marine
  15. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  16. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  17. Biden feels heat over student loan backup plan
  18. Putin’s fall could be the domino that topples the world’s autocrats
Load more