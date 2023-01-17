trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Brazil charges dozens in pro-Bolsonaro riots; more expected

by CARLA BRIDI, Associated Press - 01/17/23 11:39 PM ET
by CARLA BRIDI, Associated Press - 01/17/23 11:39 PM ET
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who were arrested after the storming of public buildings are taken by bus to a federal prison as they leave the Federal Police Academy in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Gustavo Moreno)

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The office of Brazil’s prosecutor-general has presented its first charges against some of the thousands of people who authorities say stormed government buildings in an effort to overturn former President Jair Bolsonaro’s loss in the October election.

The prosecutors in the recently formed group to combat anti-democratic acts also have requested that the 39 defendants who ransacked Congress be imprisoned as a preventive measure, and that 40 million reais ($7.7 million) of their assets be frozen to help cover damages.

The defendants have been charged with armed criminal association, violent attempt to subvert the democratic state of law, staging a coup and damage to public property, the prosecutor’general’s office said in a written statement Monday night. Their identities have not yet been released.

More than a thousand people were arrested on the day of the Jan. 8 riot, which bore strong similarities to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Congress by mobs who wanted to overturn former President Donald Trump’s loss in November’s election.

Rioters who stormed through the Brazilian Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court in the capital, Brasilia, sought to have the armed forces intervene and overturn Bolsonaro’s loss to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The rioters “attempted, with the use of violence and serious threat, to abolish the democratic rule of law, preventing or restricting the exercise of constitutional powers,” according to an excerpt of charges included in a statement. “The ultimate objective of the attack … was the installation of an alternative government regime.”

The attackers were not charged with terrorism because under Brazilian law such a charge must involve xenophobia or prejudice based on race, ethnicity or religion.

The prosecutor-general’s office sent its charges to the Supreme Court after the Senate’s president, Rodrigo Pacheco, last week provided a list of people accused of rampaging through Congress. Additional rioters are expected to be charged.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump trounces DeSantis in potential GOP primary match-up, new poll finds
  2. Greene knocks Gaetz in exchange over committee assignments
  3. Russia is planning a major offensive. Here’s what that might look like.
  4. McCarthy goes on attack against red-state Senate Democrats
  5. Vaccine hesitancy is surging again, regardless of the science
  6. White House rips appointment of ‘extreme MAGA members’ to House Oversight ...
  7. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  8. What is ChatGPT? AI technology sends schools scrambling to preserve learning
  9. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
  10. How the war in Ukraine could end sooner than expected
  11. Five ways a debt limit crisis could derail the US economy
  12. Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska
  13. White House charges GOP with hypocrisy on Trump, Biden 
  14. The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
  15. Supreme Court again declines to pause New York gun regs
  16. Harvard Medical School announces withdrawal from U.S. News & World Report ...
  17. Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
  18. George Santos gets two committee assignments
Load more

Video

See all Video