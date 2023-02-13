trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Brazilian police arrest teenager in thwarted school attack

by The Associated Press - 02/13/23 4:02 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/13/23 4:02 PM ET

SAO PAULO (AP) — Police in Brazil arrested a teenager accused of trying to attack a school with explosives while wearing a Nazi armband Monday in a small city outside Sao Paulo.

No-one was injured in the incident in Monte Mor, a municipality of 56,000 residents about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest of Sao Paulo, the city hall said in a statement.

Sao Paulo police said the 17-year-old was arrested with explosives and a hatchet, and that he had been filmed removing these items from a car parked outside the school. Police also said they seized an airsoft gun and Nazi propaganda at the teenager’s home.

The Monte Mor city government published a photo of the suspect wearing a Nazi armband when he was arrested.

School attacks are uncommon in the South American nation, but have happened with somewhat greater frequency in recent years.

On Nov. 26, a former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and a revolver killed four people and wounded 12 in two schools in the small town of Aracruz in Espirito Santo state in southeastern Brazil. He had a swastika pinned to his vest and had been planning the attacks for two years, police said.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  2. Feinstein announces retirement at end of term
  3. 4 reasons for the MAGA House hearings’ bellyflop
  4. McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol
  5. US military missed Lake Huron object with first missile strike
  6. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  7. White House: No indication objects were part of China spy program
  8. US warns it will defend Philippines after China laser report
  9. Democrat who nearly unseated Boebert launches 2024 bid against her
  10. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  11. Administration scrambles to quell Congress’s frustration over balloon, UFOs 
  12. Bolton says Haley is ‘really running for vice president’
  13. Feehery: The check-the-box candidate runs for the Republican nomination 
  14. Biden hits 100 judicial confirmations, outpacing Trump and Obama
  15. Biden fires Architect of Capitol
  16. Police say Michigan State shooter had note threatening two NJ schools
  17. Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big ...
  18. Exclusive: Mike Pompeo — Biden has caused ‘global shame’ with spy balloon ...
Load more

Video

See all Video