AP International

Building collapse in northern Iraqi city kills 3, injures 9

by The Associated Press - 01/06/23 4:59 AM ET
BAGHDAD (AP) — A building under construction collapsed in Iraq’s northern city of Mosul, killing three people and injuring nine others, police said Friday.

The Thursday afternoon collapse occurred in a western neighborhood of Mosul when workers were casting the roof of the building with cement. The police command in Ninevah province said the building is owned by the city’s department in charge of the sewage system.

It said the nine injured were taken to a hospital in the city.

Large parts of Mosul were destroyed in 2017 during a monthslong battle against the Islamic State group that ended with Iraqi forces’ victory over IS in the city. The battle ended the extremists’ caliphate in Iraq in July that year.

IS captured Mosul, Iraqi’s second-largest city, in June 2014 and held it until their defeat three years later.

