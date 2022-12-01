trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Bulgarians protest reinstatement of paper election ballots

by The Associated Press - 12/01/22 5:44 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/01/22 5:44 PM ET
Protesters hold posters that read: “Will we allow them to steal our vote?” as hundreds of Bulgarians gather in front of Bulgarian Parliament on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Hundreds of people attended a street protest in Bulgaria’s capital to oppose a revision of the Election Code that reinstates paper ballots, which the previous reformist government had replaced with voting machines. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Hundreds of people attended a street protest in Bulgaria’s capital Thursday to oppose a revision of the Election Code that reinstates paper ballots, which the previous reformist government had replaced with voting machines.

The We Continue the Change party and the Democratic Bulgaria political alliance called the protest in Sofia, describing the switch as an attempt by the parties of the “old establishment” to allow the corruption of the election process.

Police cordoned off the Parliament building to prevent the angry demonstrators from storming it, but the protest remained peaceful.

The leader of the We Continue the Change party, Kiril Petkov, called on Bulgarians to stand up for their rights and join the protest.

“Today is the day when the democratic vote of every Bulgarian citizen will be substituted, the day when we open the door to 15% invalid ballots, when the distortion of the vote makes the whole system work corruptly,” he said ahead of the event.

The Election Code amendments were approved last week during an all-night sitting of the National Assembly’s legal affairs committee, with support from the center-right GERB party of three-time Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, the Socialist Party and a party representing Bulgaria’s ethnic Turkish citizens.

The rushed move comes as a political stalemate in the European Union’s poorest member country has added to the economic woes of many Bulgarians at a time of galloping inflation and rising energy costs.

Bulgaria currently is governed by a caretaker Cabinet with limited powers following its fourth general election in less than two years.

The October election produced another fragmented parliament, where so far fruitless efforts to form a viable governing coalition are likely to result in another election early next year.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
  2. Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker
  3. Senate rejects proposal to give rail workers seven days of paid sick leave
  4. Biden’s first state dinner draws famous faces
  5. Five reasons why the Georgia Senate runoff matters
  6. McCarthy indicates Republicans plan to investigate Jan. 6 panel
  7. Elon Musk suspends Ye from Twitter following swastika tweet
  8. Senate Democrats reject proposal to share more power
  9. DeSantis questions ‘huge underperformance’ among Republicans nationwide
  10. Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado
  11. Obama mocks Herschel Walker over werewolf, vampire talk
  12. Defense Department fails another audit, but makes progress
  13. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  14. New York’s out-migration lost the GOP the governor’s mansion
  15. Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in Georgia runoff: poll
  16. Arizona’s Cochise County certifies election following court order
  17. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  18. Progressives warm to Jeffries as new Democratic leader
Load more

Video

See all Video