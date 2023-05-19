trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Canadian airline WestJet, pilots reach 11th-hour deal as strike averted

by AP - 05/19/23 6:51 AM ET
by AP - 05/19/23 6:51 AM ET
WestJet Airlines pilots assemble for a group photo after standing on a picket line at Toronto Pearson International Airport, Monday, May 8, 2023. The picket is one of three at Canada's largest airports to show WestJet management they remain committed to negotiating a North American industry-standard contract. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
WestJet Airlines pilots assemble for a group photo after standing on a picket line at Toronto Pearson International Airport, Monday, May 8, 2023. The picket is one of three at Canada’s largest airports to show WestJet management they remain committed to negotiating a North American industry-standard contract. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Canada’s second-largest airline, WestJet, and its pilots union say they have reached a last-minute deal, averting a strike on Friday before a holiday weekend in the country.

A statement from the Air Line Pilots Association says union leaders voted to approve an agreement-in-principle, with a membership vote to begin in the coming days.

The airline had grounded the bulk of its fleet Thursday, including for its Swoop subsidiary, parking their 130 planes at airports across Canada and leaving thousands of travelers in limbo across the country.

The shutdown affected dozens of routes within Canada and to the U.S. and overseas, while flights at the WestJet Encore regional service and the WestJet-owned Sunwing Airlines were unaffected.

Around 1,800 pilots at WestJet and Swoop had been poised to walk off the job early Friday after the ALPA served a strike notice Monday.

Bernard Lewall, who heads the union’s WestJet contingent, had said the workers’ issues revolved around pay, job security and scheduling, with pilots earning roughly half of what some of their U.S. counterparts make.

In the ALPA statement, Lewall said that union leaders believe the contract “delivers on the goals of better job security, enhanced compensation, and more flexible schedules to allow for a better work/life balance consistent with collective agreements other ALPA-represented pilot groups are signing with their employers.”

The WestJet Group said in its own statemen that it’s happy to have reached a tentative agreement that is industry-leading within Canada and recognizes the important contributions of its valued pilots.

CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech said that the agreement provides “meaningful improvements to job security and scope, working conditions and wages.”

“We appreciate we were able to arrive at a deal, however, recognize the impact on our guests and we sincerely appreciate their patience during this time.”

WestJet said it is ramping up its operations as quickly and efficiently as possible, but added it will take time for the network to catch up. The airline advised travelers to continue to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Freedom Caucus says ‘no further discussion’ on debt ceiling until Senate ...
  2. Anti-Trump Republicans increasingly desperate to shake up race
  3. Cruz opens a probe into Anheuser-Busch over Dylan Mulvaney partnership
  4. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  5. Tensions flare in ‘weaponization’ panel hearing with sidelined FBI agents 
  6. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  7. Greene plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  8. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  9. Tuberville’s white nationalist comments roil military diversity debate
  10. Miami mayor says DeSantis ‘personal vendetta’ with Disney is costing state
  11. The Supreme Court may soon reverse a core legal tenet
  12. McCarthy shifts, voices new confidence in debt ceiling deal
  13. Florida turns red: Can Democrats make a comeback?
  14. Bowman rips Greene for ‘reckless,’ ‘dangerous’ remarks about Capitol ...
  15. Bill Barr says classified documents probe could leave Trump ‘very exposed’
  16. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  17. Jim Jordan, Mike Turner threaten CIA subpoena in Hunter Biden letter inquiry
  18. China is using the World Bank as its piggybank
Load more

Video

See all Video