trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

China’s foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia

by The Associated Press - 12/25/22 12:46 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/25/22 12:46 AM ET
FILE – In this photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pose for a photo prior to their talks on the sideline of the 12th East Asia Summit foreign ministers’ meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Aug. 5, 2022. Wang defended his country’s position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday, Dec. 25, and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year while striving to bring US China ties back on the right course. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended his country’s position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year.

Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the deterioration in relations between the world’s two largest economies, saying that China has “firmly rejected the United States’ erroneous China policy.”

China has pushed back against Western pressure on trade, technology, human rights and its claims to a broad swath of the western Pacific, accusing the U.S. of bullying. Its refusal to condemn the invasion of Ukraine and join others in imposing sanctions on Russia has further frayed ties and fueled an emerging divide with much of Europe.

Wang said that China would “deepen strategic mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation” with Russia. Warships from the two countries held joint naval drills in the East China Sea last week.

“With regard to the Ukraine crisis, we have consistently upheld the fundamental principles of objectivity and impartiality, without favoring one side or the other, or adding fuel to the fire, still less seeking selfish gains from the situation,” Wang said, according to an official text of his remarks.

Even as China has found common ground with Russia as both come under Western pressure, its economic future remains tied to American and European markets and technology. Leader Xi Jinping is pushing Chinese industry to become more self-sufficient, but Wang acknowledged that experience has shown “that China and the United States cannot decouple or sever supply chains.”

He said that China would strive to bring relations with the U.S. back on course, saying they had plunged because “the United States has stubbornly continued to see China as its primary competitor and engage in blatant blockade, suppression and provocation against China.”

Wang and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked by phone late last week. The State Department said that Blinken discussed the need to manage the U.S.-China relationship responsibly and raised concerns about Russia’s war against Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability.

Wang accused the U.S. of “unilateral bullying” and said that China would continue to play a constructive role in resolving the Ukraine crisis in its own way, a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Four things to know about the massive winter storm hitting this Christmas
  2. Senate GOP rebukes Trump with Electoral Count Act
  3. These fast food places, restaurants will be open on Christmas Day 2022
  4. Why Democrats released Trump’s tax returns
  5. Trump rails against Jan. 6 committee following final report release
  6. Jan. 6 Committee’s new report flips a script on history
  7. Judge dismisses Kari Lake’s election lawsuit
  8. What grocery stores will be open on Christmas Eve, Day this year?
  9. Is Trump now forced to run third-party?
  10. Mike Lindell questions DeSantis 2022 election win: ‘I don’t believe it’
  11. Schiff urges Americans not to forget role of GOP members of Congress in efforts ...
  12. Pelosi on McCarthy calling omnibus ‘one of the most shameful acts’ he’s ...
  13. Trump lawyer says Jan. 6 criminal referrals are ‘pretty much worthless’
  14. Are US retirees foregoing large sums of Social Security benefits?
  15. Ocasio-Cortez only Democrat to vote ‘no’ on spending package
  16. The trouble with Harry and Meghan
  17. With eyes on DOJ, a complex path for Trump Jan. 6 prosecution
  18. These are the last-minute changes the Senate made to the $1.7 trillion omnibus
Load more

Video

See all Video