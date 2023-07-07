trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Chinese cities open air raid shelters for heat relief as extreme temperatures lead to deaths

by AP - 07/07/23 5:52 AM ET
by AP - 07/07/23 5:52 AM ET
Visitors cooling themselves with electric fans line up in the shade to enter the Forbidden City on a sweltering day in Beijing, Friday, July 7, 2023. Earth's average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Visitors cooling themselves with electric fans line up in the shade to enter the Forbidden City on a sweltering day in Beijing, Friday, July 7, 2023. Earth’s average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Cities across China opened their air raid shelters to offer residents relief from the heat Friday as unusually high temperatures across parts of the country started claiming lives.

Northern China is experiencing strings of days with record-high temperatures, compounded by drought. Earlier this week, Beijing reported more than nine straight days with temperatures exceeding 35 C (95 F), according to the National Climate Center — a streak unseen since 1961.

Cities including Hangzhou on China’s east coast, Wuhan in the center of the country, and Shijiazhuang in Hebei province neighboring Beijing over the past week announced opening their air raid shelters to residents seeking to escape the heat.

Authorities have issued health alerts and, in the capital and elsewhere, suspended outdoor work.

So far, two deaths in Beijing have been attributed to the scorching heat. Health authorities said a tour guide collapsed and died of heat stroke Sunday while giving a tour of the Summer Palace — a vast, 18th century imperial garden. Last month, a woman in Beijing also died from a heat stroke.

Health authorities in Shaoxing, a city neighboring Hangzhou, said Thursday they have recorded deaths caused by the heat, but did not specify any details.

Chinese cities such as Chongqing, a southwestern metropolis known for its torrid summers, have for years used their air raid tunnels as public cooling centers.

Numerous Chinese cities started building air raid shelters during the Japanese invasion beginning in 1937. The building campaign resumed in the late 1950s, when China’s relationship with the Soviet Union soured and Beijing feared a nuclear attack.

The shelters are now often equipped with seating areas and offer access to water, refreshments, heat stroke medicine, and in some cases amenities such as Wi-Fi, TV sets and table tennis equipment.

Weather authorities warned Thursday about severe drought in northern China threatening crops and stressing overworked electric grids. Meanwhile, in south China, heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people over the past few weeks.

Earth’s average temperature set a new unofficial record high Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  2. Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate
  3. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  4. Prosecutors in Trump Mar-a-Lago case facing threats, harassment: report
  5. DeSantis blames media for sagging poll numbers: ‘They’re going after me’
  6. Special counsel digging into Oval Office meeting in final days of Trump ...
  7. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  8. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  9. Jan. 6 lawyer to CNN’s Abby Phillip: ‘I know this stuff better than you’
  10. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  11. DC Bar panel recommends Giuliani be disbarred
  12. Controversy surrounds US decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine
  13. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  14. Bench trial set for two Oath Keepers, an ex-actor and ex-Marine
  15. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  16. Honda recalling 124K cars over possible brake failure
  17. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  18. Cotton backs Biden sending cluster munitions to Ukraine
Load more