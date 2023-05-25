trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Chinese commerce minister to hold talks in US amid disputes over tariffs and technology

by AP - 05/25/23 8:46 AM ET
by AP - 05/25/23 8:46 AM ET

BEIJING (AP) — China’s commerce minister will hold talks with officials in the U.S. this week amid sharpening disputes over tariffs and technology, his ministry said Thursday.

Wang Wentao will meet with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Trade Representative Katherine Tai while in the U.S. to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum trade minister meetings on Thursday and Friday in Detroit, Michigan.

In announcing Wang’s visit, Commerce Ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting denounced a decision by Japan, a fellow APEC member, to join the U.S. and Holland in barring Chinese access to leading-edge computer chip technology.

“This is the abuse of export measures and the departure from free trade and international economic and trade rules,” Shu said. “This will severely damage the interests of Chinese and Japanese enterprises and the trade cooperation between China and Japan.”

China has long been reliant on Japanese technology, but now needs machines available only from a single Dutch company, ASML Holding NV, that etch microscopic circuits on next-generation chips. Without that, the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to develop advanced chips for smartphones, artificial intelligence and other applications are stalled.

In what was seen as retaliation, China’s cybersecurity watchdog on Sunday announced a ban on products from U.S. memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. in some computer systems.

The Cyberspace Administration of China said Micron products have unspecified security risks but gave no details.

The trade disputes have brought supply disruptions and caused billions of dollars in lost sales but are seen as necessary by the West to prevent Beijing from accessing technology with military applications.

China has stepped up its threats to invade self-governing Taiwan, increased its military presence in the South China Sea to back its claims to the strategic waterway, and provided diplomatic and economic backing to Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Despite their political differences, trade between China and the U.S. topped $690 billion last year, while an estimated 295,000 Chinese students are enrolled in American colleges and universities.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  2. Democrats seek unlikely debt ceiling savior: Mitch McConnell 
  3. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  4. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
  5. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  6. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  7. Five takeaways from Ron DeSantis’s glitch-ridden campaign launch
  8. Why GOP candidates are piling on DeSantis — not Trump
  9. Battle rages in Texas between AG Paxton and GOP-controlled House
  10. GOP senator vows to delay debt ceiling deal lacking ‘substantial reform’
  11. White House seizes on Gaetz ‘hostage’ remark on debt ceiling
  12. GOP lawmaker demands Maxwell Frost remarks on ‘bigoted logic’ be taken down
  13. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  14. What does the growing GOP primary field mean for Trump?
  15. READ: Transcript of Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem
  16. Why complaints from the left and right on the debt ceiling talks point to ...
  17. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  18. How US farmland became a battleground in the fight against China
Load more

Video

See all Video