trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Cleric’s supporters again storm Baghdad’s government zone

by The Associated Press - 09/28/22 4:55 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/28/22 4:55 AM ET

BAGHDAD (AP) — Supporters of Iraq’s influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr again stormed Baghdad’s Green Zone government area Wednesday as the Iraqi parliament holds session on the resignation of its speaker.

Associated Press journalists saw those supporting Sadr waving flags as security forces gathered around them.

Al-Sadr’s bloc won the most votes in parliamentary elections last October but he has been unable to form a majority government. His followers stormed the parliament in late July to prevent their rivals from Iran-backed Shiite groups from forming the government.

With ensuing rallies, clashes with security forces, counter-rallies and a sit-in outside parliament, the government formation process has stalled.

Al-Sadr has now been calling for the dissolution of parliament and early elections and has been in a power struggle with his Iran-backed rivals since the vote.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. CDC no longer recommends universal ...
  2. How low could stocks go? Much ...
  3. Judge tosses Sidney Powell’s ...
  4. Hurricane Ian roils Florida ...
  5. LIVE COVERAGE: Hurricane Ian makes ...
  6. How Hurricane Ian intensified so ...
  7. House GOP calls for ‘no’ vote on ...
  8. US Embassy in Russia tells Americans ...
  9. Biden asks if lawmaker killed in ...
  10. CIA director: Manpower just one of ...
  11. American Airlines flight interrupted ...
  12. Biden speaks with DeSantis about ...
  13. Florida v. California: The fight for ...
  14. Murder suspect and abducted ...
  15. Biden, DeSantis put politics aside ...
  16. What does a ban on natural gas ...
  17. The West needs leadership: Biden has ...
  18. Here are 10 of the worst hurricanes ...
Load more

Video

See all Video