AP International

Climate activists decapitate prominent Berlin Christmas tree

by The Associated Press - 12/21/22 4:36 AM ET
Activists of the “Last Generation” hold the top of a Christmas Tree and show a banner reading: ‘It’s just the top of the Christmas tree’ at the Pariser Platz in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Climate activists have cut off the tip of the Christmas, tree erected in front of Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate. The group Last Generation said two of its members used a hydraulic lift and a hand saw to cut six feet off the top of the 50-foot tree. (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists said Wednesday that they have sawed off the tip of the Christmas tree erected in front of Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate.

The group Last Generation said two of its members used a hydraulic lift and a hand saw to cut two meters (six feet) off the top of the 15-meter (50-foot) tree and hang up a banner stating: “This is only the tip of the Christmas tree.”

German police confirmed the incident. Berlin city officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, the group said it wanted to highlight that Germany is so far only seeing the “tip” of the climate catastrophe happening around the world.

It called on the government of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to do more to tackle global warming.

The group has drawn attention and anger in recent months with direct actions including by blocking major roads and throwing food at famous paintings.

Criticizing such protest, Scholz had called on the activists to instead show “a bit of creativity.”

