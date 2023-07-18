trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today

by The Associated Press - 07/18/23 3:12 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 07/18/23 3:12 PM ET
Tony Berastegui Jr., 15, right, and his sister Giselle Berastegui, 12, drink water as temperatures are expected to hit 115-degrees, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Tony Berastegui Jr., 15, right, and his sister Giselle Berastegui, 12, drink water as temperatures are expected to hit 115-degrees, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Water: important always, but a life-or-death substance at this moment as the planet grapples with extreme heat. In this arresting image from Phoenix, the sun beats down on the parched earth as Associated Press photographer Ross Franklin captures Tony Berastegui Jr., 15, right, and his sister Giselle Berastegui, 12, drinking bottled water in temperatures that soared to 115 degrees.

It’s a week of extremes across the world as midsummer heat and bad rain buffet parts of the planet. Here’s what’s happening related to extreme weather and the climate right now:

— Whether you live in the Mediterranean or are just visiting as a tourist, authorities have a recommendation: Stay inside. It’s too hot. More here from Colleen Barry and Jamey Keaten. And wildfires in Greece, Spain and Switzerland are still raging.

— In Arizona, Phoenix is struggling to beat the heat — even more than usual for its typically sweltering climate. In fact, it’s breaking its own record. Here’s a report from Seth Borenstein and Anita Snow.

—In France, drought and persistent heat has tourism operators worried about their future. Daniel Cole looks at how they are trying to adjust.

— AP photographers are capturing the heat across the world. Check the images out here.

— What’s a different way to cool your house? Isabella O’Malley delves into the world of geothermal heat pumps.

— Finally, spend some time with this graphically rich AP project, “Climate Connections,” done jointly with Grist. In it, Zoya Tierstein explores the links between climate and disease.

___

QUOTABLE: “I’ve been out here a long time and homeless for about three years. When it’s like this, you just have to get into the shade. This last week has been the hottest I ever remember.” — Lisa Miccichi, 38, pushing a shopping cart filled with her belongings through downtown Phoenix on Tuesday, looking for a place to get out of the heat.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For more AP climate and environment coverage, visit us at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  2. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  3. ‘UPS dug their heels in’: Teamsters UPS strike plans emerge, could affect ...
  4. House approves pro-Israel resolution after outcry over Jayapal comments
  5. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  6. Trump rails against Jan. 6 probe at Iowa town hall: ‘It bothers me’
  7. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  8. Pence: Judgment over Trump’s actions on Jan 6 should be left up to American ...
  9. These House Democrats voted against pro-Israel resolution after Jayapal comments
  10. What Biden’s SAVE plan means for student loan borrowers
  11. Game over at the Federal Trade Commission
  12. Kagan rejects emergency request to block Microsoft, Activision Blizzard merger
  13. DeSantis says Trump ‘should have come out more forcefully’ on Jan. 6
  14. The Memo: Trump indictment steals headlines from GOP rivals 
  15. The fight for dark skies
  16. GOP to put IRS Hunter Biden whistleblowers at center stage
  17. There’s only one way Trump can win in 2024
  18. Health care providers are raking in profits by exploiting programs meant for ...
Load more