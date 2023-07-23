trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Congolese soldier kills 13 civilians, including wife, after son is buried without him, officials say

by JUSTIN KABUMBA, Associated Press - 07/23/23 12:03 PM ET
by JUSTIN KABUMBA, Associated Press - 07/23/23 12:03 PM ET

GOMA, Congo (AP) — A soldier in northeastern Congo opened fire on family members and others who had buried his son before he could arrive home to attend the ceremony, killing 13 people, including 10 children, officials said Sunday.

The attack late Saturday left the soldier’s wife, in-laws and two of his children dead, before he turned his weapon on other civilians, said Lt. Jules Ngongo, a spokesman for the army in Ituri province, where the killings took place.

The soldier was not identified.

The soldier arrived home from his post at another village in the province to find family and community members gathered in mourning for his son, who died Thursday of natural causes, said Baraka Muguwa Oscar, the local village chief.

“This soldier did not like the fact that his son … was buried without his approval and in his absence,” Oscar said.

Elements of the Congolese army were dispatched to apprehend the soldier, a member of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo, or FARDC, who fled the scene after the attack.

“No matter what the case, the time or the circumstances, you can’t take a person’s life. This is an act of indiscipline that will be dealt with by the courts,” said Ngongo, the army spokesperson.

Fighting in eastern Congo has been simmering for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities. Earlier this week, the United Nations warned of a surge in violence in the country’s northeast.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Frustrated lawmakers demand answers on UFOs
  2. Blinken on reviving Iran nuclear deal: 'We’re now in a place where we’re ...
  3. Blinken: Ukraine has already retaken 50 percent of occupied territory
  4. Tyranny of the minority: Liberal law profs urge Biden to defy the courts and ...
  5. Christie: DeSantis reaction to slavery curriculum in Florida ‘not ...
  6. FBI improperly used Section 702 surveillance powers on US senator
  7. Texas Republican: Newly reported tactics of state troopers at border ‘not ...
  8. Pelosi: McCarthy is ‘playing politics’ with support of expunging Trump’s ...
  9. Federal judge strikes down Arizona law limiting recording of police as ...
  10. Here’s why Florida’s inflation is so high
  11. US seeks to crack Putin power with high-level Russian spies
  12. Four things to know about the Texas A&M controversy
  13. Democrats put RFK Jr. on blast in change of strategy
  14. Map shows the contaminated Superfund sites closest to your home
  15. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  16. McCaul: Travis King made ‘serious mistake’ by crossing North Korea border
  17. Trump indictments leave him fighting for higher office — and maybe his freedom
  18. Trump holds wide leads in Iowa, South Carolina: polls
Load more