trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Congo’s army says church bomb kills 10, extremists suspected

by JUSTIN KABUMBA and AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO, Associated Press - 01/15/23 7:49 AM ET
by JUSTIN KABUMBA and AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO, Associated Press - 01/15/23 7:49 AM ET
Congo Church Attack
A suspected extremist attack at a church in eastern Congo killed at least 10 people and wounded more than three dozen, according to the country’s army.

GOMA, Congo (AP) — A suspected extremist attack at a church in eastern Congo killed at least 10 people and wounded more than three dozen, according to the country’s army.

A group linked to Islamic extremists was suspected of being responsible for a bomb that went off in the Pentecostal church in the North Kivu province town of Kasindi, military spokesperson Anthony Mwalushayi told The Associated Press by phone.

A Kenyan national found at the scene was detained, Mwalushayi said. Congo’s government urged people to avoid crowds and be vigilant as it conducted an investigation, the minister of communication tweeted.

Videos and photos of the attack seen by the AP showed dead bodies lying on the ground outside the church, including what appeared to be a dead child. The injured were being carried out of the church surrounded by other people screaming.

Survivors and witnesses said the blast severed some people’s limbs from their bodies.

Masika Makasi, 25, was sitting under a tent outside the church when she heard a noise that sounded like a tire going flat, she told the AP from her home in Kasindi. Her leg was injured in the attack and her sister-in-law, who was several feet away, died instantly, Makasi said.

“I am traumatized from seeing people die around me,” she said.

Violence has wracked eastern Congo for decades as more than 120 armed groups and self-defense militias fight for land and power. Nearly 6 million people are internally displaced, and hundreds of thousands are facing extreme food insecurity, according to the U.N.

Fighters with the Allied Democratic Forces, a rebel organization which is believed to have links to the the Islamic State group have carried out several attacks in Kasindi, which is located on the border with Uganda.

Troops from Uganda’s army have deployed to eastern Congo to try to stem the violence, but the attacks have increased and spread. ADF attacks since April have killed at least 370 civilians and involved the abduction of several hundred more, a report by the United Nations last month said.

The rebel group has extended its area of operations to Goma and into neighboring Ituri province.

The complex militia problem in Congo has long produced ethnically motivated attacks and fluid alliances between multiple militias with dierse interests, said Trupti Agrawal, senior East Africa analyst for the Economist Intelligence Unit, a research department of the Economist Group, a global media and information-services company.

“The church attack will work to further the narrative of (the) eastern (Congo) conflict taking a religious turn,” Agrawal said. “It is likely to deepen anti-Islam sentiment in the Christian majority country, particularly in the eastern provinces where Islamist rebels are most active.”

———-

Maliro reported from Beni. Associated Press reporter Sam Mednick contributed from Dakar, Senegal.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stabenow calls Biden comments on Trump documents ‘embarrassing’
  2. Five unanswered questions about Biden’s classified documents
  3. Comer sidesteps questions about why Oversight panel won’t investigate Trump 
  4. Chuck Todd, Ron Johnson spar over Jan. 6, Hunter Biden
  5. GOP rep: US defaulting on national debt a ‘real threat’
  6. Progressives battle for Feinstein’s Senate seat
  7. Minnesota man’s murder conviction vacated in wife’s death
  8. Will mail be delivered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023?
  9. The swamp comes for Joe Biden
  10. Schiff says it’s possible national security was jeopardized with Biden ...
  11. Line of succession: Senate Democrats overthrow tradition in a victory for ...
  12. Risk of prosecution on Biden, Trump docs differs due to cooperation
  13. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  14. Democrats worry Biden controversy will be Clinton emails repeat
  15. Omar ‘glad’ special prosecutor appointed to investigate Biden documents 
  16. Document-gate: What did the president know?
  17. Comer calls Biden residence ‘crime scene’ over document search 
  18. 2023 stamp price increases are about to kick in
Load more

Video

See all Video