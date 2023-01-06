trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Conscript fatally shot in scuffle at Austrian barracks

by The Associated Press - 01/06/23 10:38 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/06/23 10:38 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — A conscript was killed and an officer hurt during a scuffle at a military barracks in Austria on Friday that resulted in several shots being fired, the country’s defense ministry said.

The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. at the barracks next to an airfield in Wiener Neustadt, south of Vienna. The 20-year-old conscript, who started his military service in September and had been serving as a guard there since mid-October, threatened his fellow soldiers during a changing of the guard and physically attacked the officer in charge, a defense ministry statement said.

In the course of the scuffle, several shots were fired and the conscript was fatally wounded, it added. The officer, an experienced 54-year-old second lieutenant who had been at the barracks since 2007, was taken to a hospital with injuries but didn’t have gunshot wounds.

The defense ministry said authorities were working to determine what exactly happened.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy concessions to win Speakership raise eyebrows
  2. What McCarthy has offered his GOP opponents, and what’s under discussion
  3. House Speaker vote: McCarthy clinches Speakership
  4. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  5. McCarthy praises Trump, Gaetz for helping secure Speakership
  6. Kevin McCarthy secures Speakership after historic floor battle
  7. Speaker McCarthy has arrived. Now what? 
  8. McCarthy fails to win Speakership as Gaetz casts deciding vote
  9. The 14 Republicans who switched their votes to McCarthy
  10. Mega Millions: Can a jackpot winner remain anonymous? Not in these states
  11. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  12. House Democrats, one GOP lawmaker mark Jan. 6 attack
  13. Biden congratulates McCarthy, says time has come to begin working across the ...
  14. Ashli Babbitt’s mother arrested outside Capitol on second anniversary of Jan. ...
  15. Federal judge orders Trump to provide name of private investigators in document ...
  16. Gaetz says he ‘will resign’ if Democrats help elect a moderate Republican ...
  17. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle tells Boebert ‘get real’ during contentious ...
  18. What the data say about the House Speaker vote
Load more

Video

See all Video