trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Convoy attack in eastern Congo leaves 4 dead, including 3 park rangers

by JUSTIN KABUMBA, Associated Press - 05/18/23 2:41 PM ET
by JUSTIN KABUMBA, Associated Press - 05/18/23 2:41 PM ET

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Four people were killed in an ambush Thursday in Congo’s Virunga National Park when their convoy of vehicles was attacked by gunmen, according to a statement by local conservation authorities. A further six people were injured, including villagers from the Lubero Territory where the attack took place.

The convoy included technical staff for rural development projects working in the park area, according to the North Kivu branch of the Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature (ICCN). Three of the dead were “ecoguards” working for the conservation group.

The ICCN statement said the attack was carried out by “a group of armed men belonging to the Mai Mai,” a network of local militia groups.

Eastern Congo has been wracked by violence from a myriad of armed groups for more than a quarter-century. While much of it has been linked to the struggle for control of the region’s vast mineral wealth, other tensions have stemmed from long-standing inter-communal disputes.

The ICCN condemned the attack and said the injured were receiving care at a health facility.

Virunga Park is home to some of the world’s last mountain gorillas. However, armed groups such as the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, known by its French acronym FDLR, the Mai-Mai and the M23 regularly vie for control of eastern Congo’s natural resources and many park rangers have lost their lives trying to protect the area.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  2. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  3. Freedom Caucus says ‘no further discussion’ on debt ceiling until Senate ...
  4. McCarthy shifts, voices new confidence in debt ceiling deal
  5. Pence ‘not terribly surprised’ to see Disney cancel Florida contract amid ...
  6. Greene plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  7. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  8. Bowman rips Greene for ‘reckless,’ ‘dangerous’ remarks about Capitol ...
  9. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  10. Cruz opens a probe into Anheuser-Busch over Dylan Mulvaney partnership
  11. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  12. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  13. The Supreme Court may soon reverse a core legal tenet
  14. Louisiana congressman manhandles activist during press conference: ‘You’re ...
  15. Feinstein’s complications from shingles more serious than previously disclosed
  16. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
  17. Gorsuch slams pandemic emergency power as intrusion on civil liberties
  18. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
Load more

Video

See all Video