Damage in 5.7-magnitude quake off Italy’s Adriatic coast

by The Associated Press - 11/09/22 2:47 AM ET
ROME (AP) — A moderate earthquake shook Italy’s northeastern coast early Wednesday, causing some cracks in buildings and prompting at least one health clinic to evacuate. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Premier Giorgia Meloni was in constant contact with Italy’s civil protection agency monitoring the situation, her office said in a statement.

Italy’s vulcanology institute said the 5.7-magnitude temblor struck at 7:07 a.m. (0507GMT) with an epicenter in the Adriatic Sea off Ancona, in the north-central Le Marche region. The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at 5.6 and added it was at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

Italian news reports said Ancona’s private Villa Igea clinic evacuated patients as a precaution.

