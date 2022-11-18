trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Death toll from gas tank explosion in Iraq rises to 15

by The Associated Press - 11/18/22 6:14 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/18/22 6:14 AM ET

BAGHDAD (AP) — The death toll from a heating gas tank that exploded in a residential complex in northern Iraq has risen to 15, an civil defense official said Friday.

The explosion a night earlier in the city of Sulimaniyah destroyed three homes and also injured 16 people. On Thursday night, Kurdish officials and local media reports said that an unknown number of people were trapped under the rubble.

Authorities said the explosion was caused by a liquid gas tank. Civil defense teams were combing through the rubble in search of survivors.

“A total of 15 bodies have been pulled out from under the rubble,” said the head of Civil Defense in Sulimaniyah, Diyar Ibrahim, according to the official Iraqi News Agency. He said search operations continued into the early hours of Friday, adding that there are no more bodies under the rubble.

The provincial governor, Haval Abu Bakrin, said a child was among the victims, INA reported.

Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the semi-autonomous Kurdish-controlled region in northern Iraq, ordered an investigation.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  2. Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in nail biter House race
  3. Watch live: Garland to announce special counsel in Trump probes
  4. Garland to name special counsel in Trump probes
  5. Boebert lead narrows, recount likely
  6. Here’s how much homebuyers could save after mortgage rates tumble
  7. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  8. Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
  9. Five takeaways as the Pelosi era ends
  10. The Hill’s Morning Report — Pelosi steps down after historic 20-year run
  11. Biden administration seeks Supreme Court relief after student debt plan blocked
  12. GOP turns focus to Hunter Biden business dealings after winning House
  13. Here’s where three criminal probes stand as Trump enters 2024 race
  14. McConnell congratulates Pelosi on ‘historic tenure’ and ‘path-breaking ...
  15. Trump vs. DeSantis: How the two GOP heavyweights match up
  16. Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
  17. ​​Warnock releases ad hitting Walker over Trump endorsement
  18. Warnock: Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks against family
Load more

Video

See all Video