trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Deaths from IS bombing at Islamist rally in Pakistan rise to 63 after more wounded people die

by ANWARULLAH KHAN and MUNIR AHMED, Associated Press - 08/02/23 7:49 AM ET
by ANWARULLAH KHAN and MUNIR AHMED, Associated Press - 08/02/23 7:49 AM ET
Relatives and mourners carry the casket of a victim killed in Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023. Pakistan held funerals on Monday for victims of a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric the previous day. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Relatives and mourners carry the casket of a victim killed in Sunday’s suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023. Pakistan held funerals on Monday for victims of a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric the previous day. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — The death toll from the weekend suicide bombing at a rally of a pro-Taliban Islamist party in Pakistan jumped to 63, doctors said Wednesday, in the wake of one of the country’s worst attacks in recent years.

The tally from Sunday’s explosion rose after a bomber struck an election campaign rally of supporters of a pro-Taliban cleric Fazlur Rehman in Bajur, where the Pakistani military spent years fighting the Pakistani Taliban before declaring the district clear of militants in 2016. But Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema Islam party has remained a potent political force closely linked to the Afghan Taliban.

Some 123 people who had been wounded in Sunday’s attack near the Afghanistan border are being treated, according to a hospital official. Nearly 200 people were wounded and 80 have been discharged.

“I can confirm that so far 63 people have died in the suicide bombing,” Liaquat Ali, a spokesman for the state-run hospital in Bajur, said Wednesday. He said some of the wounded people are still being treated at hospitals in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He said some of the wounded were still not in stable condition.

The latest casualty figures were announced a day after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked neighboring Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to do more to prevent militants from crossing the border to stage attacks.

Rehman’s rally was targeted Sunday by an Afghan-based branch of the Islamic State group, which has claimed responsibility for the Bajur attack. IS militants are Taliban rivals and have stepped up attacks since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

Sharif, after visiting some of the wounded people at a hospital in Peshawar, said the militants found sanctuaries inside Afghanistan, regrouped and rearmed there, and subsequently infiltrated Pakistan to carry out anti-government attacks.

The Afghan Taliban government “should undertake concrete measures toward denying their soil be used for transnational terrorism,” he said on Tuesday. Rehman’s party is part of Sharif’s coalition government.

Rehman on Wednesday demanded the arrest of all those who were behind the bombing.

The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, is a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban. TTP has carried out several deadly attacks in Pakistan since last year when it ended a ceasefire with the government. However, it has denounced the Bajur bombing.

A Taliban attack on an army-run school in Peshawar in 2014 killed 147 people, mostly schoolchildren. In January, 74 people were killed in a bombing at a mosque in Peshawar. And in February, more than 100 people, mostly policemen, died in a mosque bombing inside Pesharwar police headquarters.

___

Ahmed reported from Islamabad.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DOJ raises conflict of interest issues with Walt Nauta’s attorney in ...
  2. 5 revelations from Trump’s Jan. 6 indictment
  3. Biden-Tuberville feud deepens with Space Command decision
  4. Senate office buildings searched after ‘concerning 911 call’
  5. UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
  6. ‘Barbie,’ and why conservatives keep losing the culture war
  7. What to know about the 6 co-conspirators in Trump’s indictment
  8. 4 things to know as full enforcement of incandescent bulb ban begins
  9. READ: Trump indictment in 2020 election case
  10. Christie: Events around White House after 2020 election were a ‘disgrace’ 
  11. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  12. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  13. 5 takeaways from Trump’s indictment for trying to overturn the 2020 election
  14. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  15. High school boys are trending conservative
  16. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  17. Fox News execs met with Trump on indictment day, asking him to come to debate
  18. Yet another Hunter ‘bombshell’ is a dud
Load more