trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Denmark: Nigerian pirate found guilty but not imprisoned

by The Associated Press - 11/28/22 9:09 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/28/22 9:09 AM ET

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A 31-year-old Nigerian man who was seriously injured during a gunfight last year with Danish troops on an anti-piracy mission off West Africa was Monday found guilty of endangering others by a Danish court.

However, the court ruled that the man, had his leg amputated, should be not be jailed because his role during the confrontation at sea was unclear.

On Nov. 25, 2021, the Danish frigate HDMS Esbern Snare was involved in a gun battle with nine suspected pirates whose boat sank. Four of the suspected pirates were killed and one presumably drowned. Four were captured.

A Danish Navy Seahawk helicopter took off from the frigate in response to information that a vessel with pirates was approaching several commercial ships in the Gulf of Guinea, off oil-rich Nigeria.

It reported seeing men with “equipment connected to piracy, including ladders” on the pirates’ vessel. No Danish soldiers, who said they were acting in self-defense, were injured.

After the gunfire exchange, those still alive and the corpses were taken onboard Esbern Snare. Because the ship is Danish territory, a Copenhagen court ordered the four held in custody on the frigate, while authorities investigated the case.

Three were later released because the government in Copenhagen decided not to bring them to the Scandinavian country to face charges. They were placed on a dinghy off West Africa in international waters with enough food, fuel and water to reach land.

The Danes took care of the injured man who was first admitted to a Ghana hospital in December and his leg was amputated. For health and safety reasons it was impossible to leave him there or in the area, so he was transported on Jan. 6 to Denmark where he was charged with endangering others lives for the sake of profit.

On Monday, the Copenhagen District Court rejected his explanation that he didn’t know he was taking part in an act of piracy. However, the court said that there were too many mitigating circumstances in relation to his role that it could not follow the prosecution’s request for prison sentence of up to 15 months.

The prosecution immediately appealed the ruling.

The Gulf of Guinea is one of the world’s most dangerous waterways with regular kidnappings. In 2019, the region accounted for more than 90 percent of global crew member abductions.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  2. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  3. Speaker’s committee removal powers are limited
  4. Manchin’s side deal on brink as GOP seeks his 2024 ouster
  5. More than a quarter-million vote in single day in Georgia Senate runoff race
  6. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  7. Trump takes sharp GOP criticism over meeting with white nationalist
  8. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  9. Supreme Court responds to lawmakers over alleged Hobby Lobby leak
  10. USMNT’s Tyler Adams asked by Iranian reporter about being Black, representing ...
  11. GOP senators slam Trump over dinner with white supremacist
  12. A Montana ‘mountain man’ goes to court to protect his property rights
  13. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  14. CNN to Elon Musk after sharing fake headline: ‘Be Better’
  15. Same-sex marriage bill advances one step closer to Senate passage
  16. What to know about GOP election challenges in Arizona’s Maricopa County
  17. Schiff knocks McCarthy’s threat of removal from Intelligence Committee
  18. Don Lemon presses Trump-era official on Nick Fuentes dinner: ‘It sounds like ...
Load more

Video

See all Video