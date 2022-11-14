trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Dominican drug lord pleads guilty in US federal court

by The Associated Press - 11/14/22 2:15 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/14/22 2:15 PM ET

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A powerful drug lord from the Dominican Republic known as “The Abuser” pled guilty to drug trafficking charges in U.S. federal court, authorities said Monday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Puerto Rico said César Emilio Peralta Adamez was accused of importing cocaine into the United States for a decade.

Authorities said he led a Dominican-based drug-trafficking organization that imported tons of drugs from Colombia and Venezuela to Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland.

Peralta’s attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

Authorities said they seized four of his properties in the Dominican Republic, including one called “Al Panino.”

Peralta was indicted by a U.S. federal grand jury in 2018, arrested in Colombia in 2019 and extradited to Puerto Rico in 2021.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in May 2023.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Liz Cheney trolls Kari Lake for ...
  2. Kevin Costner says it’s ‘OK’ if ...
  3. Five questions hanging over Trump’s ...
  4. What a housing market correction ...
  5. Here’s a game plan: Biden replaces ...
  6. Pence’s new book details Trump’s ...
  7. Republicans one seat away from taking ...
  8. Pence on if Trump should be president ...
  9. GOP Senate allies rally around ...
  10. GOP future fraught ahead of Trump ...
  11. Trump appears at ‘substantial ...
  12. GOP lawmaker announces 2024 challenge ...
  13. Here’s where the Alaska House and ...
  14. Why Kari Lake’s path to victory is ...
  15. Rep. Andy Biggs to challenge McCarthy ...
  16. DeSantis brushes off Trump ...
  17. Jan. 6 panel weighs 'next ...
  18. Press: Donald Trump for 2024: The ...
Load more

Video

See all Video