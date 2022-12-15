trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Landslide at Malaysia campground leaves 16 dead, 17 missing

by The Associated Press - 12/15/22 7:54 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/15/22 7:54 PM ET
In this photo provided by Civil Defense Department, Civil Defense personnel search for survivors buried after a landslide hit a campsite in Batang Kali, Malaysia, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. A landslide hit the campsite outside Kuala Lumpur early Friday, Malaysia’s fire department said. (Malaysia Civil Defence via AP )

BATANG KALI, Malaysia (AP) — A landslide Friday at a tourist campground in Malaysia left 16 people dead and authorities said 17 others were feared buried at the site on an organic farm outside the capital of Kuala Lumpur.

An estimated 94 Malaysians were believed to have been at the campsite in Batang Kali in central Selangor state, around 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Kuala Lumpur, when the incident occurred, said district police chief Suffian Abdullah.

He said the death toll has risen to 16, including a five-year-old boy. Seven people have been hospitalized with injuries and rescuers were searching for the estimated 17 missing people, he said. Another 53 people were rescued without harm.

Suffian said the victims had entered the area, a popular recreational site for locals to pitch or rent tents from the farm, on Wednesday. More than 400 personnel, including tracking dogs, were involved in the search and rescue efforts.

The Selangor fire department said firefighters began arriving at the scene half an hour after receiving a distress call at 2:24 a.m. The landslide fell from the side of a road from an estimated height of 30 meters (98 feet) and covered an area of about three acres (1.2 hectare). It posted photos of rescuers with flashlights digging through soil and rubble in the early hours of the morning.

Some families with young children who were rescued took refuge at a nearby police station. Survivors reportedly said they heard a loud thundering noise before the soil came crashing down.

Leong Jim Meng, 57, was quoted by the New Straits Times English-language daily saying he and his family were awakened by a loud bang “that sounded like an explosion” and felt the earth move.

“My family and I were trapped as soil covered our tent. We managed to escape to a carpark area and heard a second landslide happening,” he told the newspaper. He said it was surprising because there was no heavy rain in recent days, only light drizzles.

The campsite is located on an organic farm not far from the Genting Highlands hill resort, a popular tourist destination with theme parks and Malaysia’s only casino. Access to roads leading to the area have been blocked.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards
  2. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  3. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  4. The big story on the market downturn: The wealth bubble is popping
  5. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  6. The question Republicans dare not ask: Will Trump drop out of the 2024 ...
  7. GOP tempers flare as McCarthy pans McConnell’s spending strategy
  8. National Archives releases thousands of JFK assassination records
  9. Seven scenarios for McCarthy’s Speakership vote — ranked least to most ...
  10. These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for stopgap funding bill
  11. Senate sends $858 billion defense bill to Biden’s desk
  12. California commission cuts paybacks to rooftop solar customers
  13. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  14. Senate rejects Manchin’s energy permitting amendment to defense bill
  15. Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB ...
  16. Twitter suspends Mastodon’s official account
  17. Are you a Verizon customer? Here’s how to get free Netflix premium for 1 year
  18. Federal judge prevents Biden from ending Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
Load more

Video

See all Video