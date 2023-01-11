trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Dutch government backtracks on migrant family reunions

by The Associated Press - 01/11/23 11:31 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/11/23 11:31 AM ET
FILE – Hundreds of migrants who seek shelter prepared to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers center in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. The Dutch government on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, backtracked on restrictions it had placed on family members joining asylum seekers who are granted residency in the Netherlands after courts ruled the move was unlawful. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government on Wednesday backtracked on restrictions that it placed last year on family members joining asylum-seekers who are granted residency in the Netherlands, after courts ruled the move was unlawful.

State Secretary for Justice and Security Eric van der Burg said in a letter to parliament that he expects other courts to follow suit “as a result of which the useful effect of the measure is temporarily absent.”

Van der Burg said he is temporarily suspending the family reunion restrictions pending a definitive ruling by a Dutch administrative court.

The justice ministry introduced the restrictions last year as part of a raft of measures aimed at reining in the high numbers of migrants arriving in the Netherlands that led to a housing crisis and overcrowding at asylum-seeker centers.

The problems came to a head in the summer when hundreds of people were forced to sleep outdoors in unsanitary conditions outside the country’s main migrant reception center in the northern village of Ter Apel.

The conditions at the camp were so bad that the Dutch branch of humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders sent a team to tend to the migrants, the first time the agency had deployed in the Netherlands.

In an attempt to ease the overcrowding, the government in late August announced measures including a move to temporarily rein in family reunions until migrants are permanently housed, provide more housing for people whose asylum requests are honored and process and repatriate people quicker from countries that are considered safe.

But a number of courts have since ruled that such family reunions can go ahead.

The Dutch council for Refugees has been highly critical of the policy, calling for it to be scrapped and labeling it “politics at its most ugly.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
  2. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  3. Pressure mounts on House GOP to punish Santos
  4. Here are Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers for the $1.1B jackpot
  5. Second batch of classified Biden docs found at new location: report
  6. The American public no longer believes the Supreme Court is impartial
  7. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  8. White House spars with reporters over Biden classified documents questions
  9. GOP rep: Republicans ‘tone-deaf’ on abortion
  10. McCarthy: George Santos shouldn’t be on any top House committees
  11. Nation closing in on $31.4T borrowing limit 
  12. House passes first GOP abortion bill days into new session
  13. McCarthy doesn’t call for Santos to resign: ‘The voters elected him to ...
  14. New Congress: Here’s who’s heading the various House Committees
  15. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
  16. White House extends COVID-19 public health emergency once again
  17. Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special ...
  18. NYC’s No Pants Subway Ride canceled for second straight year
Load more

Video

See all Video