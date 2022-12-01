trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Dutch prosecutors won’t appeal sole acquittal in MH17 trial

by MOLLY QUELL, Associated Press - 12/01/22 3:24 PM ET
by MOLLY QUELL, Associated Press - 12/01/22 3:24 PM ET

THE HAGUE (AP) — The Dutch prosecutor’s office said Thursday that it will not appeal the acquittal of a man charged in the shooting down of a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet as it flew over eastern Ukraine in 2014, citing concerns over the stress it would place on the families of the 298 people killed in the tragedy.

Earlier this month, a court in the Netherlands convicted three other men in absentia for supplying the Russian surface-to-air missile which was used to bring down Flight 17, killing everyone on board the Boeing 777. Oleg Pulatov, a Russian who was the only suspect represented by defense lawyers at the trial, was acquitted for lack of evidence.

“An appeal would be a great burden for the next of kin, because they would then remain in uncertainty about the outcome of the criminal case,” the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service said in a statement.

All of the men are believed to be in Russia, which does not extradite its own nationals. Through his lawyers, Pulatov maintained he was not involved in the tragedy. A former officer in the Russian military intelligence service, he was considered the lowest-ranking member of the group.

Russians Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinskiy, and Ukrainian separatist Leonid Kharchenko were given life sentences for coordinating the transportation of the Buk missile system from a Russian military base to a separatist-controlled region of Ukraine and its subsequent return after the airliner was shot down.

The plane, which was traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, exploded in midair and crashed, spreading wreckage and bodies across farmland. The active conflict in eastern Ukraine at the time made recovering remains difficult.

The families of many of the victims were content that the ruling held the Kremlin accountable for the disaster. Moscow had denied any involvement in the crash, but the verdict clearly found the convicted defendants men were supported by Russia.

The prosecution service said it would continue its efforts to bring Girkin, Dubinskiy and Kharchenko into custody. “No offender should be allowed to escape punishment,” the office said in a statement.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
  2. Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker
  3. Senate rejects proposal to give rail workers seven days of paid sick leave
  4. Biden’s first state dinner draws famous faces
  5. Five reasons why the Georgia Senate runoff matters
  6. Elon Musk suspends Ye from Twitter following swastika tweet
  7. McCarthy indicates Republicans plan to investigate Jan. 6 panel
  8. Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado
  9. Obama mocks Herschel Walker over werewolf, vampire talk
  10. Defense Department fails another audit, but makes progress
  11. Senate Democrats reject proposal to share more power
  12. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  13. DeSantis questions ‘huge underperformance’ among Republicans nationwide
  14. ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor Brad William Henke dies at 56: reports
  15. New York’s out-migration lost the GOP the governor’s mansion
  16. Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in Georgia runoff: poll
  17. Arizona’s Cochise County certifies election following court order
  18. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
Load more

Video

See all Video