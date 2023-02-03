trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Dutch slavery exhibition to open at UN headquarters

by MIKE CORDER, Associated Press - 02/03/23 3:29 AM ET
by MIKE CORDER, Associated Press - 02/03/23 3:29 AM ET
Tronco, or multiple foot stocks used to to constrain enslaved people, are seen at the Slavery exhibition Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, May 17, 2021. A landmark exhibition on slavery in the Dutch colonial era that was first staged at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum is going on display at the United Nations in New York Feb. 27-March 30. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A landmark exhibition on slavery in the Dutch colonial era that was first staged at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum is going on display at the United Nations in New York.

The show, titled “Slavery. Ten True Stories of Dutch Colonial Slavery,” will open in the the U.N. headquarters’ visitors’ lobby from Feb. 27-March 30, as part of a U.N. outreach program on the trans-Atlantic slave trade, the Rijksmuseum announced Friday.

“Recognizing the continuing impact of slavery on world history is of great importance. We are very grateful to the United Nations for drawing attention to this important subject through the exhibition,” Rijksmuseum General Director Taco Dibbits said in a statement.

The exhibition at the U.N. is an adapted version of the show titled “Slavery” that was opened in 2021 at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and told the story of slavery by drilling down into the personal stories of 10 people, ranging from enslaved workers to a wealthy Amsterdam woman.

The unflinching exhibition looks at the lives of people who were enslaved, those who profited from the inhumane trade and people who opposed it in the Dutch colonial era, from the 17th to the 19th century — in Brazil, Suriname and the Caribbean, as well as in South Africa, Asia and the Netherlands.

The Rijksmuseum show tapped into a national debate about slavery that gained momentum amid the Black Lives Matter movement that swept the world after the 2020 death of Black man George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. In December, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized for the Dutch state’s role in slavery.

The grim centerpiece of the U.N. slavery exhibition will be a set of wooden stocks known as a tronco, derived from the Portuguese word for tree trunk, in which several enslaved people could be constrained by clamping their ankles.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why the discovery of a Chinese balloon in US skies is such a big deal
  2. Victoria Spartz passes on Senate run, to retire from Congress at end of term
  3. McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
  4. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  5. Hawley calls for investigation of Biden’s ‘baffling response’ to Chinese ...
  6. Jordan subpoenas Garland, Wray over school board memo
  7. Groups file ethics complaint over Sinema’s alleged use of staff
  8. ‘Chinese spy balloon’ spotted over Kansas, senator says
  9. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  10. 5 takeaways on a surprisingly strong jobs report
  11. Trump splits with McCarthy on Babbitt’s death: ‘I totally disagree’
  12. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy gets first big win as Speaker
  13. McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct ...
  14. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  15. GOP lashes out at Biden, Pentagon as Chinese balloon hovers over US
  16. Forgotten words: ‘A well regulated Militia’
  17. House GOP struggles to unify over budget ideas 
  18. Trump trashes ‘ambitious’ potential 2024 rivals in sprawling interview
Load more

Video

See all Video