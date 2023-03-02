trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Egypt raises price of gasoline in latest hike amid inflation

by The Associated Press - 03/02/23 4:35 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 03/02/23 4:35 AM ET

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt raised the price of some types of gasoline Thursday, the latest hike to beset the cash-strapped North African country amid soaring inflation.

The country’s petroleum ministry said in a statement it was raising the price of three octanes of gasoline from between 0.75 to 1 Egyptian pound per liter (around 2.3 to 3.3 U.S. cents). The price hike was introduced Thursday morning, it said.

The raise will likely push up the prices of other goods and services across Egypt. However, the price of diesel, the most commonly used fuel for transporting people and goods in Egypt, is unaffected.

The country has been beset by enduring price hikes over recent months, with annual inflation standing at 26.5% in January, the highest in five years, according to official figures. Food prices in some urban areas soared to around 48%, that month.

Egypt’s economy has been hit hard by years of government austerity, the coronavirus pandemic and the fallout from the war in Ukraine. The country is the world’s largest wheat importer, with most of its imports having traditionally come from eastern Europe.

To curb its economic turmoil, Egypt received a $3 billion bailout loan from the International Monetary Fund last December. In return, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi’s government committed to various IMF-guided economic reforms, including a free-floating exchange rate and a reduction in fuel subsidies.

The deal allows for a further $14 billion in possible financing for Egypt.

The rise in fuel costs are likely to exacerbate economic pressures on Egypt’s lower-income households, most of which have long been reliant on government subsidies for basic goods, such as fuel and bread. Nearly 30% of Egyptians live in poverty, according to official figures.

.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden mocks Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Isn’t she amazing?’
  2. Biden says he’s not confident Supreme Court will clear student loan ...
  3. These four House Republicans broke with the GOP to oppose inflation estimates ...
  4. The Memo: Lightfoot is latest Democrat to fall to anger over crime
  5. Biden to trigger tax fight Senate Democrats don’t want 
  6. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  7. Democrats plot effort to counter Tucker Carlson on Jan. 6 narrative
  8. Christie: Trump grand jury foreperson ‘did a lot of damage’ to case
  9. Trump ‘successfully chilled’ FBI from being willing to investigate anything ...
  10. Bill Maher: ‘I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level’
  11. Fight in high school classroom leaves one dead, one injured
  12. Judge says Starbucks committed ‘egregious and widespread’ labor violations ...
  13. These beaches are ‘the best of the best’ in US, according to Tripadvisor
  14. Ticketmaster, PayPal, eBay are hassling customers to report sales even though ...
  15. What Biden’s FHA mortgage fee cut means for buyers
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — Voters send Democrats stern warnings on crime
  17. Eight Iowa state GOP lawmakers propose constitutional amendment to ban same-sex ...
  18. School culture wars fuel top House GOP bill 
Load more

Video

See all Video