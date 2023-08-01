trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

El Salvador sends 8,000 troops and police officers to comb rural province in massive anti-gang raid

by AP - 08/01/23 6:47 PM ET
by AP - 08/01/23 6:47 PM ET

SAN SALVADOR (AP) — El Salvador sent about 8,000 soldiers and police officers to comb the rural province of Cabañas for street gang members Tuesday, in one of the most massive raids since President Nayib Bukele declared a crackdown on the gangs in March 2022.

About 1,000 police and 7,000 soldiers fanned out across Cabañas province to set up checkpoints on all roads leading in or out. The raid followed a weekend shooting attack on a police patrol vehicle that wounded two officers.

Bukele claims members of the country’s notorious MS-13 and Barrio 18 gangs have fled to the province to avoid the crackdown. He refers to the gang members as “terrorists.”

“Cabañas has become the place with the largest number of terrorists, who came seeking to use the rural areas to hide,” Bukele wrote in a tweet. “This massive operation will guarantee greater security for the area, and we will not end it until we find all the criminals.”

Tuesday’s action was the fifth such mass raid since the crackdown started; in May, the government sent 5,000 soldiers and police to the northern township of Nueva Concepcion after a police officer was killed there.

Police dismantled several camps they described as gang hideouts in Cabañas during a previous raid in 2022.

Bukele’s government suspended constitutional rights and has detained 71,976 people accused of being in gangs, or 1% of the country’s population. They have been jammed into prisons, fueling waves of accusations of human rights violations. As little as 30% of those detained have clear ties to organized crime, the human rights group Cristosal estimates.

Last week, El Salvador’s congress approved new rules that will allow courts to try accused gang members in mass trials, in an effort to expedite tens of thousands of cases for those detained under the crackdown.

The Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gangs long controlled much of the country, demanding money in exchange for allowing even the most basic economic activities. The crackdown on them has proved widely popular in El Salvador.

In past raids, the government rounded up large groups of people often based on how they looked and where they lived. It has also carried out mass arraignments, at which judges faced anywhere from 50 to 500 detainees at once, often not considering documents and other evidence that speak to the character of those facing charges.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Comer jokes special counsel ‘plagiarized’ notes on Biden but put in ...
  2. Harris fires back at DeSantis offer to talk Florida's Black history curriculum
  3. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  4. DeSantis attacks DC jurors after Trump indictment 
  5. What to know about the six co-conspirators in Trump’s indictment
  6. Five takeaways from Trump’s indictment for trying to overturn the 2020 ...
  7. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  8. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  9. Ramaswamy sues DOJ, files fresh records request for Trump indictment details
  10. READ: Trump indictment in 2020 election case
  11. DeSantis-appointed board eliminating minority-based hiring, contracting at ...
  12. High school boys are trending conservative
  13. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  14. Trump indicted on Jan. 6 charges
  15. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  16. Who is Tanya Chutkan, the judge assigned in Trump’s 2020 election case?
  17. Pence condemns Trump on Jan. 6 indictment: ‘country is more important’
  18. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
Load more