trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

European court says the suspension of a Polish judge criticizing the government was against EU law

by AP - 07/13/23 10:38 AM ET
by AP - 07/13/23 10:38 AM ET
FILE - Judge Igor Tuleya, critical of the right-wing government's overhaul of the judiciary, speaks to supporters outside the Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Top European court says that suspension in Poland of a judge who has criticized the government is against European Union's law and the judge should be returned to his duties. The European Court of Justice on Thursday ruled in the case of Judge Igor Tuleya who was suspended in 2020 and had his pay reduced by a judicial disciplinary body that Poland's government had taken under control. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)
FILE – Judge Igor Tuleya, critical of the right-wing government’s overhaul of the judiciary, speaks to supporters outside the Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Top European court says that suspension in Poland of a judge who has criticized the government is against European Union’s law and the judge should be returned to his duties. The European Court of Justice on Thursday ruled in the case of Judge Igor Tuleya who was suspended in 2020 and had his pay reduced by a judicial disciplinary body that Poland’s government had taken under control. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Europe’s top court ruled on Thursday that the suspension in Poland of a judge who had criticized the government is against the EU’s law and he should be returned to the bench with full pay.

The decision was the latest in a string of European Union decisions ordering Poland’s right-wing government to roll back changes to the judiciary that the EU says are in violation of the rule of law.

Judge Igor Tuleya was suspended in 2020 and had his pay reduced by a judicial disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court, a body created and controlled by the government. The body had been also used against other judges who had defended judicial independence under the Law and Justice party government, which has been in power since 2015.

Tuleya reacted by saying that Thursday’s ruling was “some sort of success and a nice surprise.”

It was a “battle won, but the war for the rule of law — against the declarations of the ruling party members — is still going on,” he said. “The independence of courts and of judges is still being destroyed.”

Tuleya had criticized the government’s actions and had turned to European courts for opinions on the disciplinary actions against him. The Polish disciplinary chamber has since been discontinued because the EU said it violated democratic rules.

That fight is part of a larger rule-of-law dispute that’s costing Poland big money for ignoring the EU’s rulings for judicial independence. Last month, the bloc’s high court suspended millions of euros from Poland, adding to some half a billion euros of previous fines.

Tuleya has not returned to work because other judiciary bodies controlled by the government have been blocking his reinstatement.

Last week, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Poland had not treated Tuleya in accordance with the law and ordered the government to pay him 36,000 euro ($40,000) in redress.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  3. Democrat asks Jordan to tell GOP lawmaker to ‘shut up’ during heated FTC ...
  4. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  5. NATO delivers gut punch to Putin
  6. Putin ‘already lost’ war in Ukraine, Biden says
  7. New York court rules in favor of Democrats in redistricting battle
  8. A historical low point for the Supreme Court
  9. White House warns reporter he may lose press pass over continued interruptions
  10. Secret Service ends probe of White House cocaine discovery with no suspect
  11. Congressional Black Caucus vows to oppose Senate Judiciary’s consideration of ...
  12. 5 things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  13. House takes up hot-button amendments to defense bill: live coverage
  14. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  15. Reading for fun plunges to ‘crisis’ level for US students
  16. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  17. Doctor behind once-viral TikTok page stripped of medical license by state board
  18. Not Sioux land: Understanding the fallacies behind Ben & Jerry’s ‘stolen ...
Load more