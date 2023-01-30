trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Ex-Guatemalan police chief convicted of US visa fraud

by The Associated Press - 01/30/23 6:02 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/30/23 6:02 PM ET
Catalino Esteban Valiente Alonzo
This undated trial exhibit photo released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, shows Catalino Esteban Valiente Alonzo, of Fontana, Calif. The former Guatemalan police chief has been found guilty of lying on his U.S. immigration papers about a prior conviction for killing two political activists in his country, U.S. authorities said Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Alonzo, an 82-year-old resident of Fontana, was convicted last week of using a green card obtained by making a false statement, U.S. prosecutors said said in a statement. (U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Guatemalan police chief has been found guilty of lying on his U.S. immigration papers about a prior conviction for killing two political activists in his country, U.S. authorities said Monday.

Catalino Esteban Valiente Alonzo, an 82-year-old resident of Fontana, California, was convicted last week of using a green card obtained by making a false statement, U.S. prosecutors said in a statement.

Valiente was police chief in the Guatemalan city of Quetzaltenango in the 1980s during the country’s more than three-decade civil war.

In 1987, Valiente was arrested and charged in Guatemala for the kidnapping and murder of two political activists whose bodies were found beaten and tortured on the side of a road, U.S. authorities said.

Valiente was convicted of the killings in 1989 and sentenced to 30 years in prison. A year later, the charges were dismissed by an appellate court and Valiente was released from custody and traveled to the United States.

In 1993, the Guatemalan Supreme Court vacated the appellate ruling and reinstated the convictions, U.S. officials said.

Four years later, Valiente applied for a green card after marrying an American citizen. On his immigration paperwork, Valiente failed to disclose that he had a prior arrest in Guatemala, though a question on the form asked about run-ins with the law, U.S. prosecutors said. Prosecutors said Valiente entered the U.S. with the card in 2013.

It was not immediately clear what brought the case to the attention of U.S. authorities. Valiente was arrested on the immigration charge in 2018.

Valiente has been living in the United States since 1990 but did not work in law enforcement here, Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles, said.

Valiente is scheduled to be sentenced on May 24. His attorney, Christy O’Çonnor, declined to comment.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate Judiciary mulls action amid fallout from Durham probe
  2. Memphis Fire Department terminates three officials who responded to Tyre ...
  3. Biden administration unveils new green card design with eye on enhanced security
  4. White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social ...
  5. Graham floats potential compromise on qualified immunity
  6. Twenty-four GOP senators warn they will oppose debt limit increase without ...
  7. Trump sues journalist Bob Woodward
  8. Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closures
  9. Germany warns against arms race as Ukraine pushes for missiles, jets 
  10. Biden administration plans to end COVID public health emergency in May
  11. Bed Bath & Beyond to close additional stores: Here’s where
  12. Tim Scott is pivotal figure as Tyre Nichols beating rekindles talk of police ...
  13. DOJ declines to release communication on Biden docs to House Judiciary
  14. Getting vaccinated at pharmacies works: It could soon disappear
  15. Powerball: Here are Monday’s winning numbers for estimated $613M jackpot
  16. 11 US destinations land on Forbes list of top travel spots in 2023
  17. 100,000 chickens die in fire at Connecticut egg farm
  18. What three hard-line conservatives plan to do with their seats on the Rules ...
Load more

Video

See all Video