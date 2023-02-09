trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Far-right party banned from upcoming election in Greece

by DEREK GATOPOULOS, Associated Press - 02/09/23 6:51 AM ET
by DEREK GATOPOULOS, Associated Press - 02/09/23 6:51 AM ET
FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, Iias Kasidiaris, former Golden Dawn lawmaker who had been found guilty along with others of leading a criminal organization and face 13 years in prison, looks on during a Golden Dawn trial, in Athens. Greece’s government is seeking to ban a far-right political party led by the jailed former lawmaker from participating in a general election later this year, with a legislative initiative that has gained cross party support. Ilias Kasidiaris, 42, founded the Greek National Party two years ago. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s parliament has banned a far-right political party led by a jailed former lawmaker from participating in the general election later this year.

Parliament published the text of a legislative amendment Thursday that will disqualify the Greek National Party on the grounds that its leader has been convicted of a serious criminal offense. Lawmakers approved the amendment late Wednesday.

Ilias Kasidiaris, who founded the breakaway party two years ago, is serving 13-year prison sentence for membership in and being a former leading member of Golden Dawn, a political party of neo-Nazi origins.

A court in 2020 designated Golden Dawn as a criminal organization for waging a campaign of violence against migrants and ideological opponents. Kasidiaris and other members of the Golden Dawn leadership were jailed as a result of the ruling.

Public Order Minister Takis Theodorikakos told state-run television Thursday that banning the Greek National Party was appropriate.

“The Government did the right thing by responding to a demand from a vast majority of Greek citizens: to exclude a party led by a convicted member of a criminal organization.”

Elections are expected in April with the governing center-right New Democracy party leading but unlikely to gain an outright majority, opinion polls suggest. The likely stalemate is expected to trigger a repeat election the following month, when a new election law takes effect.

Recent polls suggest the Greek National Party would cross the threshold of 3% of the national vote needed to gain parliamentary representation.

The party on Thursday described the vote in parliament as a violation of the constitution and voters’ rights, and vowed to set up its own unofficial ballot boxes on election day.

Golden Dawn — a party that held torch-lit rallies and included senior members who openly backed violence against migrants — was represented in parliament between 2012 and 2019 following four consecutive elections held during a major financial crisis.

During Wednesday’s debate, lawmakers from the Greek Communist Party said they opposed the amendment, arguing that it could be misused to ban political activism in general.

A small right-wing opposition party in parliament, Hellenic Solution, also opposed the legislative initiative, describing it as unconstitutional.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  2. Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states
  3. Rick Scott battles with CNN anchor over claim Biden cut Medicare 
  4. Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC apartment building
  5. Is the Biden administration late to WWIII?
  6. Democrats launch effort to expel Santos from Congress
  7. House weaponization panel opens first hearing with a partisan bang
  8. Forget China’s spy balloon; military UFO incidents are far more intriguing
  9. The seven biggest lies Biden told this week
  10. What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
  11. New arrests show why the coming MAGA house attacks on the FBI endanger law and ...
  12. Hunter Biden attorney rejects House Oversight request for records
  13. Fetterman doctors rule out new stroke, office says
  14. Sinema: State of the Union ‘has devolved into a junior high softball game’
  15. House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
  16. GOP divided over whether heckling Biden hurts them
  17. Biden gets the best of GOP
  18. Senators call out Buttigieg at Southwest hearing
Load more

Video

See all Video