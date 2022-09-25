trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Fire breaks out at world’s biggest produce market in Paris

by The Associated Press - 09/25/22 9:10 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/25/22 9:10 AM ET
In this image taken from video, smoke rises from a warehouse blaze at a produce market in Paris’ southern suburbs, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. A billowing column of dark smoke towered over Paris on Sunday from a warehouse blaze at a massive produce market that supplies the French capital and surrounding region with much of its fresh food and bills itself as the largest of its kind in the world. (Martin Rouger, Sonia Hamdi via AP)

PARIS (AP) — A billowing column of dark smoke towered over Paris on Sunday from a warehouse blaze at a massive produce market that supplies the French capital and surrounding region with much of its fresh food and bills itself as the largest of its kind in the world.

Firefighters urged people to stay away from the area in Paris’ southern suburbs, as 100 officers and 30 fire engines battled the blaze at the Rungis International Market.

Capt. Marc Le Moine, a spokesman for the Paris fire service, said no one was injured. The fire was brought under control and there was no risk of it spreading from the soccer field-sized warehouse, covering an area of 7,000 square meters (1.7 acres), he said.

The cause of the blaze was unknown but will be investigated, he added.

The sprawling wholesale market is a veritable town unto itself, with more than 12,000 people working there and warehouses filled with fruit and vegetables, seafood, meats, dairy products and flowers from across France and around the world.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Former DOJ official says special ...
  2. Top Russian lawmakers slam ...
  3. Arizona outlook turns bleak for ...
  4. Riggleman says Mark Meadows text ...
  5. Zelensky reports 'positive results in ...
  6. Fetterman fires back at Tucker ...
  7. Why Trump allies are brushing off the ...
  8. Kari Lake: Cheney comments may be ...
  9. The seven Democrats most likely to ...
  10. Biden adviser: US in private talks ...
  11. Ex-NATO commander: ‘Putin is ...
  12. Blinken: US has told Russia to ...
  13. Five things to know about NASA’s ...
  14. California first state to ban natural ...
  15. Elena Kagan and the Supreme ...
  16. The Memo: Unease about Trump’s ...
  17. Mace says there is ‘pressure on the ...
  18. Christie: Trump pushing himself ...
Load more

Video

See all Video