trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Fire engulfs 42-story building in China; no deaths reported

by The Associated Press - 09/16/22 8:27 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/16/22 8:27 AM ET
In this image taken from video, massive fire and plumes of smoke rise from a skyscraper Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, Changsha, Hunan province, China. The 42-storied building of more than 200-meter tall (656-foot) housed an office of state-owned telecommunications company China Telecom. No casualties were reported, officials said. (AP Photo)

BEIJING (AP) — A massive fire sent flames and black smoke pouring Friday from a 42-story skyscraper in central China belonging to the country’s largest telecoms operator, but no casualties were reported, officials said.

Dozens of floors burned in the China Telecom building in the city of Changsha, the capital of central Hunan province. The city’s fire department said it sent 280 firefighters who were able to quickly extinguish the blaze on the 218-meter (720-foot) building.

No injuries or deaths have been reported, China Telecom said in a statement. It said there was no disruption to cellphone service, but social media users complained of being unable to use their phones.

Videos of the blaze showed one side of the building scorched black, with debris falling to the ground. Other videos from local media showed workers inside managing to evacuate the building.

There was no immediate information on the cause of the blaze.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Putin faces toughest challenge yet as ...
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene, gun control ...
  3. Judge appoints special ...
  4. Ted Cruz confronted by O’Rourke ...
  5. Democrats seethe over migrant ...
  6. DeSantis migrant dumps come with ...
  7. Ocasio-Cortez blasts GOP lawmaker’s ...
  8. Trump calls McConnell an ‘absolute ...
  9. Newsom signs controversial social ...
  10. House passes bill seeking to protect ...
  11. Trump says he ‘can’t ...
  12. More than half of Pennsylvania voters ...
  13. McCarthy says he knows who recorded ...
  14. Book: Trump wanted to trade Puerto ...
  15. How US weapons and intelligence ...
  16. CNN’s Don Lemon on new morning show ...
  17. Prosecutor in Georgia 2020 election ...
  18. Chrissy Teigen: Miscarriage was ...
Load more

Video

See all Video