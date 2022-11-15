trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Firefighters put out fire in Baghdad international airport

by Associated Press - 11/15/22 10:26 AM ET
by Associated Press - 11/15/22 10:26 AM ET

BAGHDAD (AP) — Firefighters at Baghdad’s international airport on Tuesday put out a fire that broke out in its departure hall that temporarily suspended flights.

According to Iraqi state media, citing Iraq’s civil defense directorate, the fire broke out in a cafeteria kitchen, causing plumes of smoke to spread across the airport, as some passengers looked on from a distance.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in minutes. Flights have since resumed.

Three airport workers with breathing issues were treated after inhaling the smoke, while no deaths were reported.

In January, six rockets struck Baghdad’s international airport facility, damaging two commercial planes but causing no casualties.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump ...
  2. Watch: Trump announces 2024 run for ...
  3. GOP acrimony spills over at heated ...
  4. Kevin Costner says it’s ‘OK’ if ...
  5. McCarthy wins GOP vote for ...
  6. Trump announces 2024 run for president
  7. Mormon church announces support for ...
  8. Boebert holds edge as House race ...
  9. What a housing market correction ...
  10. Democrats fire back as Trump ...
  11. Biden: ‘Unlikely’ missile that ...
  12. Ivanka Trump says she won’t be ...
  13. Americans must reject Trump in 2024
  14. Five questions hanging over Trump’s ...
  15. Male fertility crash accelerating ...
  16. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Ticketmaster ...
  17. Why Alaska’s House race still ...
  18. Russian missiles crossed into Poland, ...
Load more

Video

See all Video