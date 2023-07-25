trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

First panda born in France says goodbye and heads to China

by AP - 07/25/23 7:15 PM ET
by AP - 07/25/23 7:15 PM ET
FILE - A 4-month-old cub called Yuan Meng, which means "the realization of a wish" or "accomplishment of a dream", is pictured during it naming ceremony at the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, France, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. Yuan Meng, the first panda ever born in France, bid farewell to the French zoo where it grew up and set off Tuesday, July 25, 2023, for its new home in China. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)
FILE – A 4-month-old cub called Yuan Meng, which means “the realization of a wish” or “accomplishment of a dream”, is pictured during it naming ceremony at the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, France, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. Yuan Meng, the first panda ever born in France, bid farewell to the French zoo where it grew up and set off Tuesday, July 25, 2023, for its new home in China. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

PARIS (AP) — Ensconced in a glass cage lined with bamboo shoots, the first panda ever born in France bid ‘’adieu’’ to the French zoo where it grew up and set off Tuesday for its new home in China.

Named Yuan Meng, the 120-kilogram (264-pound) panda peered out of the cage as staff at the Beauval Zoo south of Paris paid an emotional farewell. Its name means ‘’the realization of a wish” or “accomplishment of a dream.”

A crowd of well-wishers waved goodbye as the trailer pulling the cage rolled out of the zoo, the words “Bon Voyage Yuan Meng’’ painted on its sides.

Yuan Meng was born in 2017 to parents at Beauval on a 10-year loan from China. The mother later gave birth to twin pandas. All the offspring are meant to be eventually be sent to China.

Yuan Meng’s departure was initially delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the trip was long planned, Beauval Zoo director Rodolphe Delord described the day as “heartbreaking.”

Giant pandas have difficulty breeding and so the births were particularly welcomed. There are about 1,800 pandas living in the wild in China and a few hundred in captivity worldwide.

While China for decades gifted friendly nations with its unofficial mascot as part of a policy of “panda diplomacy,” the country now loans pandas to zoos on commercial terms.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell freezes at briefing, concerning colleagues
  2. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  3. Trump says he would end European visas on US citizens planned for 2024
  4. Fed hikes interest rates to 22-year high after brief pause
  5. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  6. Watch live: House Oversight panel convenes hearing on UFOs, national security
  7. Manchin and Tuberville unveil bill making sweeping changes to college sports
  8. Judge says Hunter Biden legal team apparently ‘misrepresented’ identity to ...
  9. Hunter Biden plea agreement on hold after judge questions scope of deal
  10. Senate Republicans see Biden impeachment as fraught with risk
  11. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  12. Alpha Phi Alpha moves 2025 convention out of Florida over ‘racist’ policies
  13. Gaetz introduces legislation to end ‘unqualified’ birthright citizenship  
  14. Grassley faces criticism over release of FBI document
  15. Elon Musk connects Bronny James cardiac arrest to COVID vaccine
  16. Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
  17. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  18. How do borrowers change their payment plans on a student loan?
Load more