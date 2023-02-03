trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Former Kenyan policeman sentenced to death for murder

by EVELYNE MUSAMBI, Associated Press - 02/03/23 8:02 AM ET
by EVELYNE MUSAMBI, Associated Press - 02/03/23 8:02 AM ET
Kenya police officers in dock from left to right sentenced Peter Ngugi Kamau, 20 years, Sylvia Wanjiku Wanjohi, 24 years, Stephen Cheburet Morogo, 30 years and Fredrick Leliman, life sentence at Kenya’s Milimani court Friday Feb.3, 2023. A former Kenyan policeman has been sentenced to death for the murder of a human rights lawyer, his client and a taxi driver. Frederick Leliman and three other police officers were charged with the murder of lawyer Willie Kimani and two others in 2016, in yet another case of police brutality and extrajudicial killings in Kenya. (AP photo) f

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan former policeman was sentenced to death on Friday for the murder of a human rights lawyer, his client and a taxi driver.

Frederick Leliman and three others were convicted of carrying out the murders in 2016, in one of a series of cases of alleged police brutality and extrajudicial killings in Kenya.

Lawyer Willie Kimani was representing a motorcycle taxi operator who was suing Leliman for shooting him at a traffic roadblock. Leliman later started threatening and intimidating the man.

The bodies of Kimani, his client Josephat Mwendwa and taxi driver Joseph Muiruri were discovered in the Ol-Donyo Sabuk River, in the east of the country, days after they were reported missing.

Evidence produced in court showed that the three were abducted after a court session on June 22, 2016, were briefly locked up and then were taken out and murdered in an open field. Their bodies were discovered on July 1.

Leliman was given a death sentence, while former officers Stephen Cheburet and Sylvia Wanjiku received sentences of 30 and 24 years, respectively, and police informer Peter Ngugi was jailed for 20 years. A fourth former police officer, Leonard Mwangi, was acquitted.

Those sentenced to death in Kenyan courts serve a life sentence. Kenya’s last execution was in 1987.

The four have 14 days to file an appeal.

The murders triggered a series of protests by lawyers and human rights defenders because Kenyan police have in the past been accused of brutality and extrajudicial killings but very few officers have been convicted.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why the discovery of a Chinese balloon in US skies is such a big deal
  2. Victoria Spartz passes on Senate run, to retire from Congress at end of term
  3. McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
  4. Jordan subpoenas Garland, Wray over school board memo
  5. Hawley calls for investigation of Biden’s ‘baffling response’ to Chinese ...
  6. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  7. Groups file ethics complaint over Sinema’s alleged use of staff
  8. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy gets first big win as Speaker
  9. 5 takeaways on a surprisingly strong jobs report
  10. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  11. Trump splits with McCarthy on Babbitt’s death: ‘I totally disagree’
  12. ‘Chinese spy balloon’ spotted over Kansas, senator says
  13. Trump trashes ‘ambitious’ potential 2024 rivals in sprawling interview
  14. McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct ...
  15. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
  16. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  17. House GOP struggles to unify over budget ideas 
  18. GOP lashes out at Biden, Pentagon as Chinese balloon hovers over US
Load more

Video

See all Video