trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Former Olympic gold medal cyclist convicted in German child sex abuse case

by AP - 06/29/23 12:59 PM ET
by AP - 06/29/23 12:59 PM ET
File - Gregor Braun of West Germany on his way to win the individual 4.000 meter pursuit track cycling gold medal during the Olympics in Montreal, Canada, July 22, 1976. A former champion cyclist who won two gold medals at the 1976 Olympics has been convicted by a German court in a child sexual abuse case. Gregor Braun was found guilty by a regional court in the city of Tuebingen of sexually abusing a child, soliciting the serious sexual abuse of a child and soliciting the production of abuse imagery in several cases. (AP Photo, File)
File – Gregor Braun of West Germany on his way to win the individual 4.000 meter pursuit track cycling gold medal during the Olympics in Montreal, Canada, July 22, 1976. A former champion cyclist who won two gold medals at the 1976 Olympics has been convicted by a German court in a child sexual abuse…

BERLIN (AP) — A former champion cyclist who won two gold medals at the 1976 Olympics has been convicted by a German court in a child sexual abuse case.

Gregor Braun was found guilty on Wednesday by a regional court in the southwestern city of Tuebingen of sexually abusing a child, soliciting the serious sexual abuse of a child and soliciting the production of abuse imagery in several cases. He was sentenced to 33 months’ imprisonment, the court said in a statement on Thursday.

During the trial, judges heard that Braun, 67, had for years paid for a woman to bring her young daughter along to sex dates, starting when the girl was 6 years old. Prosecutors alleged that in at least one instance the 35-year-old woman, who was identified only as Yvonne L. for privacy reasons, had forced the daughter to record explicit videos of her or the two adults together. At other times, she took pictures of the girl and sent them to Braun, they said.

The case came to light after the victim filed a complaint with police in 2021, three years after running away from home. The court ruled that she is entitled to compensation from the defendants.

The mother, who made a partial confession during the trial and apologized to her daughter, was sentenced to 45 months in prison.

Braun denied the allegations against him and said that he neither requested nor wanted the girl present, German news agency dpa reported.

But the court concluded that the victim’s accounts were credible and said she had been robbed of her childhood.

The verdicts can be appealed.

Braun won gold medals in the individual pursuit and team pursuit events at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, several World Championships and numerous other track and road races before retiring from professional cycling in the late 1980s.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden on affirmative action decision: ‘This is not a normal court’
  2. Christie bashes DeSantis’s Jan. 6 remarks: ‘Did he have a TV?’ 
  3. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  4. Dylan Mulvaney: Bud Light not standing by me worse ‘than not hiring a trans ...
  5. Will the KGB be the last man standing in Russia?
  6. Sotomayor’s biting dissent: Ruling rolls back ‘decades of precedent and ...
  7. Supreme Court upends affirmative action in college admissions
  8. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  9. Supreme Court will rule on student debt relief Friday
  10. GOP divided on first impeachment target
  11. Thomas in rare occurrence reads affirmative action opinion from bench
  12. Oversight Dems argue GOP overlooked information undercutting Biden allegation
  13. Tim Scott calls on universities to end legacy admissions 
  14. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  15. UPS Teamsters say nationwide strike is ‘imminent’ if Friday deadline not met
  16. Justice Jackson rips Supreme Court’s ‘ostrich-like’ logic on affirmative ...
  17. The latest Hunter Biden controversy, explained
  18. Steve Bannon roasts Comer over Fox interview: ‘You’re not serious’
Load more

Video

See all Video