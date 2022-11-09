trending:

Foundation says de Klerk’s Nobel medal has been stolen

by MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press - 11/09/22 12:46 PM ET
FILE- Former South African President F.W. de Klerk,poses with his Nobel Peace Prize Gold Medal and Diploma, in Oslo, Dec. 10, 1993. The medal awarded nearly 30 years ago to de Klerk, was stolen from his Cape Town home in April, his foundation said Wednesday Nov. 9, 2022. (Jon Eeg/Pool photo via AP, File)

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — Late South African President F.W. de Klerk’s Nobel Peace Prize medal has been stolen from his home in Cape Town, his foundation confirmed Wednesday.

De Klerk, South Africa’s last president under apartheid, jointly received the prize with Nelson Mandela in 1993 for their roles in South Africa’s peaceful transition to democracy. Mandela became the country’s first black president in 1994 after serving 27 years in prison.

According to South African media reports, the theft of the medal took place at de Klerk’s home in April, allegedly by a former worker there. Other items, including jewelry, were reported stolen.

De Klerk remained a controversial figure in South Africa until his death in 2021 and faced criticism for comments that apartheid was not a crime against humanity. Before his death, he made a public apology.

