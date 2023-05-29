Four dead after tourist boat capsizes in storm on Italian lake

trending:

In this image released by the Italian firefighters a helicopter search for missing after a tourist boat capsized in a storm on Italy's Lago Maggiore in the northern Lombardy region, Sunday, May 28, 2023, with at least one person confirmed dead. Authorities were searching for several people who were still missing after a sudden whirlwind overturned a boat carrying more than 20 tourists and crew. (Vigili Del Fuoco via AP)
In this image released by the Italian firefighters a helicopter search for missing after a tourist boat capsized in a storm on Italy’s Lago Maggiore in the northern Lombardy region, Sunday, May 28, 2023, with at least one person confirmed dead. Authorities were searching for several people who were still missing after a sudden whirlwind overturned a boat carrying more than 20 tourists and crew. (Vigili Del Fuoco via AP)

MILAN (AP) — Italian firefighters said Monday that they have recovered four bodies from a northern Italian lake after a tourist boat capsized in a sudden, violent storm.

Divers searched overnight after a whirlwind overturned the boat carrying more than 20 tourists and crew Sunday evening. The final body was recovered early Monday.

Firefighters said 19 people were saved. Many reportedly managed to swim to shore, or were picked up by other boats.

Firefighter video released Sunday showed pieces of wood floating in the lake as a helicopter flew overhead.

The whirlwind was part of a storm system that hit Lombardy Sunday evening, forcing delays at Milan’s Malpensa airport.

