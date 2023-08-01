trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

France planning an evacuation of people seeking to leave Niger after the coup in its former colony

by AP - 08/01/23 3:13 AM ET
by AP - 08/01/23 3:13 AM ET

PARIS (AP) — The French Foreign Ministry says France is planning an imminent evacuation of people seeking to leave Niger after the coup last week in the former French colony.

In a brief statement to The Associated Press, the ministry said Tuesday “an evacuation is being prepared” and that it “will happen rapidly.”

The ministry in Paris gave no other immediate details.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Devon Archer debate focuses on Hunter Biden ‘illusion of access’
  2. High school boys are trending conservative
  3. Katie Britt recovering at home after ‘sudden onset of numbness’ in ...
  4. Panic at Mar-a-Lago: How the new obstruction charges may produce even more ...
  5. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  6. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  7. DeSantis says ‘we didn’t pick the fight’ on Florida slavery curriculum
  8. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  9. Democratic senators challenge Alito to testify before Congress 
  10. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  11. Texas AG Ken Paxton seeks to halt his impeachment
  12. Tuberville blasts Biden’s Space Command decision: ‘This is absolutely not ...
  13. Democrat downplays Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer’s testimony
  14. 600K Medicare beneficiaries’ data accessed in breach
  15. Will Trump inevitably be the GOP nominee? Here’s the case for and against
  16. Looming Trump Jan. 6 indictment could come Tuesday
  17. Graham warns Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine would be an attack on NATO 
  18. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
Load more