trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

French magistrates probing 27 migrant deaths file charges against English Channel maritime rescuers

by AP - 05/25/23 3:00 PM ET
by AP - 05/25/23 3:00 PM ET
FILE - A damaged inflatable small boat is pictured on the shore in Wimereux, northern France, on Nov. 25, 2021 in Calais, northern France. French magistrates have filed preliminary charges against maritime rescue personnel in a probe of the deadly sinking of a flimsy migrant craft. The boat foundered in the English Channel in November 2021, killing 27 people. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)
FILE – A damaged inflatable small boat is pictured on the shore in Wimereux, northern France, on Nov. 25, 2021 in Calais, northern France. French magistrates have filed preliminary charges against maritime rescue personnel in a probe of the deadly sinking of a flimsy migrant craft. The boat foundered in the English Channel in November 2021, killing 27 people. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

PARIS (AP) — French magistrates on Thursday filed preliminary charges against five French maritime rescue personnel in a probe of the deadly sinking of a flimsy migrant craft in the English Channel in 2021 that killed 27 people.

The five, all military personnel, were handed a preliminary charge of not assisting people in danger, judicial authorities said.

Preliminary charges allow magistrates further time to investigate. Magistrates have previously filed preliminary charges against 10 other people suspected of manslaughter and assisting the illegal entry of migrants. Three magistrates are handling the investigation.

The five military personnel now also handed charges serve at a French maritime surveillance and rescue center for the English Channel, judicial authorities said. They are not being held in detention.

The center’s missions include coordinating search and rescue operations.

The November 2021 sinking was the deadliest migration accident on the dangerous stretch of sea that separates France and Britain.

It shone a spotlight on smuggling networks that prey on migrants. It also sent tensions soaring between France and Britain over how to tackle the problem.

——

Follow AP migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  2. GOP conservatives fume over possible debt ceiling compromises
  3. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  4. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  5. Unorthodox immigration bill catches both parties by surprise 
  6. Why the Wagner boss is saying Russia could lose the war
  7. Indiana disciplines doctor who discussed 10-year-old rape victim’s abortion
  8. Kavanaugh joins Supreme Court liberals in disagreeing with new wetlands test
  9. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
  10. Four policy takeaways from DeSantis’s pledge to ‘reconstitutionalize’ the ...
  11. Mexican president tells Florida Hispanics: Don’t give ‘one single ...
  12. ‘Simply losing it’: Bitter fight brews over federal judge’s forced ...
  13. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for role in Jan. 6 ...
  14. McCarthy faces GOP skepticism on debt talks, defense spending 
  15. GOP senator vows to delay debt ceiling deal lacking ‘substantial reform’
  16. Trump employees moved boxes at Mar-a-Lago day before FBI visit: report
  17. DeSantis says he’ll consider pardoning Jan. 6 defendants, including Trump
  18. Democrats seek unlikely debt ceiling savior: Mitch McConnell 
Load more

Video

See all Video